10 Must-Have Japanese Items to Take Home

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian DJ and writer who came to Japan seeking adventure and stuck around for love. Living life as a bucket list in progress, she’s as passionate about sharing her stories as she is experiencing them. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, traveling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house. She can be found on Instagram @djmisty

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Japan. A land of neon cities, dazzling temples, serene gardens, and unbelievable shopping! You’ve snagged the perfect gifts for everyone back home, but what about you? Forget generic souvenirs; you’re here for treasures that scream, “I was in Japan!” long after you’ve unpacked. Japan offers a cornucopia of unique finds, from exquisite kitchenware to quirky gadgets. It’s no wonder many seasoned travelers recommend arriving with an extra, empty suitcase. So, ditch the stress of souvenir hunting and prepare to treat yourself (and maybe a few lucky friends). Let’s check out some great souvenirs Japan has to offer!

Let’s dive into the top 10 purchases you absolutely must bring home from Japan.

1. Instant Ramen

Cheap, delicious, and a Japanese staple: that’s instant ramen! Japan’s instant ramen is a cultural icon with more varieties than anyone could taste in a lifetime. You can easily find Michelin-starred flavors hiding in convenience stores, regional specialties, and enough variations to fill a suitcase. Whether you grab a few packs from the local supermarket or get creative and make your own custom flavor at a Cup Noodles museum (located in Osaka and Yokohama), instant ramen is the perfect edible souvenir to bring a taste of Japan home.

Not sure where to start? Check out our picks for the 10 best instant ramen to take back home!

2. Japanese Knives and Swords

Want a souvenir that’s both beautiful and practical? Japanese knives and swords are legendary. From world-renowned kitchen knives forged with centuries-old techniques to the allure of katana swords, they can showcase the best of Japanese craftsmanship. Just remember, kitchen knives belong in checked luggage, and the legalities surrounding katana, especially authentic ones, require careful navigation, including export certificates and customs declarations. Decorative swords offer a simpler alternative but always check your home country’s import rules. Hit up markets like Tokyo’s Kappabashi or Kyoto’s Nishiki Market for knives and explore specialty shops for swords, but be prepared for the potential paperwork and time (a couple of weeks to months!) for the real deal. Some shops will assist with the process and may even be able to ship them directly to your home, so that can be a huge help!

3. Vintage Clothing

Forget fast fashion because Japan boasts some of the world’s most impressive collections of pre-loved gems. From iconic American classics like perfectly worn-in Levi’s to the exquisite artistry of vintage kimonos, Japan’s dedication to quality means you’ll find pieces with incredible character and still in stunning condition. Whether hunting for a unique statement piece or a timeless wardrobe staple, the sheer concentration of vintage stores in districts like Harajuku, Koenji, or Shimokitazawa in Tokyo and Amerikamura or Nakazakicho in Osaka guarantees you’ll find something that speaks to you. While true bargains might be elusive in this knowledgeable market, the thrill of the hunt and the assurance of top-notch quality make vintage shopping in Japan an unforgettable experience.

4. Technology, Consoles, and Hardware

Japan’s a treasure trove for techies and gamers, overflowing with gadgets and gizmos you won’t find anywhere else. Think retro consoles you’ve only dreamed of, cutting-edge cameras, amazing quality audio equipment, or high-tech toilet seats to bring the spa experience home. Japan is known for having some of the most useful products and inventions that have changed our lives. Whether you’re hunting for brand-new items or digging through vintage shops for hidden gems (and incredible deals!), Japan’s electrifying tech scene guarantees you’ll snag something seriously cool for yourself, friends, or even your local resale market back home. And with so many dedicated tech neighborhoods and stores, you have plenty of shopping to look forward to.

5. Goshuin

Want a truly unique and meaningful souvenir from Japan? Forget mass-produced trinkets, and dive into the world of goshuin! These aren’t just stamps; they’re miniature works of art, brushed in exquisite calligraphy by monks at temples and shrines across Japan. Each is a unique record, marking your visit with the temple’s name, the date, and sometimes even a blessing. Collect them in a special goshuincho book (also available at most temples), and you can create a treasured travelogue of your Japanese adventures. Plus, since most temples and shrines are free to enter, buying a goshuin is a beautiful way to support these sacred spaces. Look for the characters 御朱印 (goshuin) or 御朱印所 (goshuinjo) to find where to get your own cultural keepsake.

6. Japanese Stationery

Japanese stationery is next level. Full stop. Prepare to be amazed by a world of precision pens that glide like silk, notebooks so perfectly designed they beg to be filled with brilliant ideas, and adorable erasers shaped like everything from sushi to shiba inu dogs. Japanese stationery celebrates analog in a digital world, where quality, functionality, and thoughtful details reign supreme. Japan marries tradition with innovation, crafting everything from delicate washi paper for letter writing to ingenious gadgets like miniature staplers and portable scissors. While you can find some treasures abroad, hunting for stationery in Japan is an experience itself, with unbeatable prices and a dizzying array of options that will make any paper lover swoon.

7. Otaku Items

Listn up anime aficionados and manga maniacs! Japan offers endless otaku delights, with everything from vintage manga comics to the latest anime character figurines. Whether you’re hunting for rare collectibles in Akihabara’s electric streets or diving into Osaka’s Den-Den Town’s retro vibe, prepare to be overwhelmed (in the best way possible) by a universe of Japanese pop culture. Think stacks of manga at bargain prices, endless displays of anime merch, and enough trading cards to fill a stadium. These otaku treasures make killer souvenirs and are a perfect way to remember your trip. They even have some serious resale potential back home. So, if you’re a Japanese pop culture fan, get ready to unleash your inner otaku and hunt for some awesome finds!

8. Japanese Snacks

Forget basic, boring grocery store and vending machine fare because Japan takes snacking to a whole new level of flavor, from savory seaweed crisps to melt-in-your-mouth mochi. You’ll see vibrant packaging, perfect portion sizes, and a mind-boggling array of treats you won’t find anywhere else. You’ve probably heard of Pocky and Kit Kats (and the seemingly endless Japanese flavors!), but prepare to discover a universe of crunchy, chewy, sweet, and savory delights you would never have imagined. A lot of the packaging has the added bonus of being super kawaii, too, making Japanese snacks and candy the ultimate (and affordable) purchase to bring home.

Just a heads-up: consumable tax-free goodies are sealed for your homecoming feast, so grab some extras if you plan on snacking your way through Japan!

9. Beauty Products

JAPANKURU, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Japanese beauty is a science. While Western skincare often chases quick fixes, Japan’s approach is about prevention and nurturing healthy skin from within. This dedication to long-term radiance, combined with cutting-edge formulas and kawaii packaging, makes Japanese skincare and cosmetics a must-have. From the luxurious textures of Shiseido and SK-II to the budget-friendly brilliance of drugstore gems like UV Aqua Rich sunscreen and Canmake makeup, Japan is the home to skincare and makeup magic. Full of natural ingredients like rice, green tea, and yuzu, carefully harnessed for their skin-loving properties, Japanese beauty products are among the world’s best. It’s no wonder savvy shoppers often dedicate precious suitcase space to these beauty hauls, and trust us; you’ll want to, too!

10. Alcohol

Japan’s drinks scene is epic, from world-class sake and award-winning whiskies to unique local brews you won’t find anywhere else! In addition to the obvious choices, Japanese wines are growing in popularity, and even spirits like shochu are gaining a cult following. Of course, no trip to Japan is complete without sampling sake – and trust me, you’ll want to bring some home. Watch for limited-edition bottles and crazy flavors of familiar liquors, too (I’ll never forget the matcha flavored Baileys I found on my first trip to Japan!). Just remember to check your country’s alcohol limits and pack those precious bottles safely in your checked luggage so you can keep the kanpai spirit alive long after you’ve left!

Now that you’re armed with this best purchases guide, it’s time to pack your bags (and an extra suitcase!) and embark on your Japanese shopping adventure! What are you most excited to bring home?

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!