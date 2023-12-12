5 Best Kimono Rental Shops in Kamakura

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

If you’re lucky enough to be enjoying the sights of Japan, and If you find yourself in the enchanting beach city of Kamakura, you’re in for a treat that goes beyond its historical temples and breathtaking landscapes. Kamakura is a great place to visit for authentic and historic vibes, and is right next to a variety of great beaches- the perfect combination for your summer Japan adventure. Between its great access to beautiful beaches, traditional experiences, shopping, food and more, Kamakura is a must visit for anyone. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of the local culture by slipping into the elegant folds of a traditional Kimono, a long lasting custom of Japanese culture as a whole. Wondering where to embark on this sartorial journey? Fear not, for we’ve curated the ultimate guide to the best Kimono rental shops in Kamakura.

1. Kimono Rental Wargo Kamakura Shop

Let’s kick things off with a visit to Kimono Rental Wargo Kamakura Shop. This is a name you may have heard before; it’s definitely a haven for those seeking a perfect blend of tradition and trend with stores across the nation. Nestled amidst the quaint streets of Kamakura, this shop offers a kaleidoscope of Kimono options, from classic floral patterns to modern twists on traditional designs. The knowledgeable staff here will guide you through the intricate art of Kimono donning, ensuring you not only look the part but also feel the cultural resonance. And of course, if this one-stop-shop sounds perfect for your plan, it’s good to know that they have a great selection of shops throughout Japan. Once adorned in your chosen Kimono, venture out to explore Kamakura’s iconic landmarks like the Great Buddha or the serene Tsurugaoka Hachimangu Shrine. Your picturesque stroll through the city will become a living canvas, blending history and contemporary flair.

Website: Kimono Rental Wargo Kamakura Shop

2. Kamakura Kanon Kimono Rental

If authenticity is what you crave, make a beeline for Kamakura Kannon Kimono Rental. This gem celebrates the essence of Japanese aesthetics, offering an extensive collection of meticulously crafted Kimonos. This store is not a chain like Wargo or some of the later options, so it’s a great chance to possibly get a more local experience that’s geared towards the scene of Kamakura. Or, it’s a great chance to support local businesses, however you want to look at it! Either way, with Kamakura as your backdrop, sporting a Kimono will look amazing and feel even better. There are plenty of memorable experiences in Kamakura, so be sure to rock a Kimono to make them even more memorable! For a great local treat, try Miyoshi for some of the tastiest Udon and Tempura you could imagine! Be warned though, the wait can be quite long.

3. Kamakura Kimono Komachi

For an experience that seamlessly weaves the past and present, look no further than Kamakura Kimono Komachi, another local shop. This chic rental spot stands out for its fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design. The array of Kimonos here boasts unique textures, colors, and patterns, making it a haven for fashion enthusiasts. Another standout point of this shop is their garden where you can take all the insta-worthy pics you like without having to venture too far, or to perhaps test out which Kimono you like. Once you’ve selected your perfect Kimono, take a leisurely stroll through the Komachi-dori shopping street. Lined with charming boutiques and artisanal cafes, this bustling avenue provides the perfect backdrop to showcase your cultural attire and impress passersby. Capture the moment as you savor local treats like matcha-flavored delights or indulge in some street-side shopping for traditional Japanese crafts.

4. Vasara Kimono Rental

Vasara Kimono Rental, with its charming storefront and a curated selection of Kimonos, beckons you to step into a world of elegance and refinement. Another prominent chain like Wargo, Vasara is a great, reliable option that you can try out and expect to find in other fun locations in Japan. Beyond the standard fare, Vasara takes pride in offering unique and limited-edition Kimono designs, ensuring that your choice is a one-of-a-kind masterpiece.

After your transformation into a walking work of art, head towards Kamakura’s iconic bamboo forest. As you wander through the towering bamboo shoots (similar to Arashiyama in Kyoto, another great place to wear Kimono), you’ll find yourself immersed in a serene and magical ambiance. Vasara’s Kimonos, with their attention to detail, will undoubtedly elevate this experience, creating memories that are as timeless as the garments themselves. It should be noted that Vasara is particularly well suited for special occasions, like Shichi-go-san (a celebration for children turning ages 7, 5, and 3). So if you’re celebrating something special, perhaps consider Vasara!

5. Kamakura Kimono Rental Waraku

Last but certainly not least, our journey concludes at Kamakura Kimono Rental Waraku. This hidden gem is a testament to the city’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage. With an extensive selection of Kimonos catering to all tastes and preferences, including both modern and antique options, Waraku ensures that everyone can partake in this cultural odyssey. Waraku is another option that only has its business in Kamakura, so another notable option for that local experience. Like other stores, they have not only a variety of Kimono, but also plans and packages perfect for your excursion. It’s not quite as close as some other attractions, but if you’ll be renting the Kimono all day, perhaps try heading to the island of Enoshima; it’s full of things to check out.

To wrap things up, Kamakura is certainly a diverse, versatile area that’s great for a multitude of experiences, to say the least. From tasty foods to temples, you’ve got a great pick of things to do and see. Nothing makes it more memorable and authentic than a Kimono, so be sure to check out one of these great shops!

