10 Best Places to Stay at in Hamadori, Fukushima Prefecture

There are lots of great sightseeing spots and events you can join in Hamadori, Fukushima Prefecture. Some of these include Soma Nomaoi, a festival that has continued for over 1,000 years, Spa Resort Hawaiians, where you can feel the Hawaiian vibe all year round, and the remains and aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake!

However, even though the area is easily accessible by limited express train, we understand that some visitors may want to take their time and sightsee rather than take a short day trip and have to rush around.

Therefore, we have put together a list of some of the best inns and hotels to stay at for your visit to Hamadori!

1. Hotel Futaba no Mori

The first accomodation I’d like to introduce to you is Hotel Futaba no Mori, which is only a 5-minute drive from JR Namie Station.

Upon entering the inn, you take off your shoes just as you would at home, and all guest rooms are part tatami. The hotel is also equipped with the hotel industry’s first health management equipment, Prowell II, and training facilities to help maintain the health of long term guests.

Information

Check-in: 4pm-10pm

Check out: 10am

Price: From 5500 yen

Access: 5 min drive from JR Namie Station

Book here: Hotel Futaba no Mori

2. Koito Ryokan Japanese Style Inn at Iwaki-Yumoto Hot Springs

The next accommodation that we will be talking about is Koito Ryokan Japanese Style Inn at Iwaki-Yumoto Hot Springs that is only about an 8-minute walk from JR Yumoto Station.

The inn has relaxing hot spring baths and all of the guest rooms are Japanese style. The inn also offers a cosplayers’ support plan with convenient facilities and services for cosplay photo shoots. We highly recommend this inn if you are into cosplay!

Information

Check-in: 3pm on

Check out: 10am

Price: From 5000 yen

Access: 8 min walk from JR Yumoto Station

Book here: Koito Ryokan Japanese Style Inn at Iwaki-Yumoto Hot Springs

3. Hotel Hiten

Hotel Hiten is only a 10-minute drive from JR Soma Station. This Japanese-style resort ryokan is located on a hill overlooking the Matsukawaura area. They have a large public bath where you can enjoy bathing in the “Soma Matsukawaura Hot Spring” that gets its spring water from 1,200 meters underground. They also have a jet bath that is a great way to relax and refresh.

Information

Check-in: 3pm on

Check out: 10am

Price: Contact them directly for more information

Access: Drive 10 min from JR Soma Station

Book here: Hotel Hiten

4. C-style inn SOMA 34



Photos by trail_inn_hlc

C-style inn SOMA 34 is a hotel made from shipping containers and is an 8-minute walk from JR Soma Station.

When you hear the word “container”, you may be concerned about the interior and facilities, but they are very stylishly furnished, just like a business hotel! Because each room is its own container, each room is very soundproof.

And of course, just like a business hotel, all rooms are equipped with a bathroom, toilet, and free Wi-Fi! If you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, this is the hotel for you!

Information

Check-in: 3pm on

Check out: 10am

Price: From 4900 yen

Access: 8 min walk from JR Soma Station

Book here: C-style inn SOMA 34

5. HOTEL GRADO SHINCHI

Next up is Hotel Grado Shinchi, which is located about a 2-minute drive from JR Shinchi Station.

They have a “Refresh & Relax” plan that includes a hot stoned bath and manga you can read, as well as the option to go strawberry picking that is only available for a limited time period. They also have a deck from which you can view the fireworks display that takes place on the beach in the summer!

Information

Check-in: 3pm on

Check out: 10am

Price: From 6930 yen

Access: Walk 2 min from JR Shinchi

Book here: HOTEL GRADO SHINCHI

6. J‐Village Hotel

Next up on our list is the J-Village Hotel, which is a 5-minute walk from J-Village Station. This hotel is located in the National Training Center J-Village. The hotel has rooms for four that are specially designed for people who have come to train. The hotel’s fitness gym has the most advanced machines used by top athletes in Japan. This is a great hotel for anyone who likes sports or likes to workout!

Information

Check-in: 3pm on

Check out: 10am

Price: From 6200 yen

Access: 5 min walk from JR J-Village Station

Book here: J-Village Hotel

7. Guest House & Lounge FARO iwaki

Guest House & Lounge FARO iwaki is a 5-minute walk from the South Exit of JR Iwaki Station. They offer four different accommodation options along with special discounts making the stay easy for locals and travelers. In the lounge on the first floor, you can enjoy events such as photo exhibitions and live performances, as well as meals prepared with local Iwaki City ingredients!

Information

Check-in: 4pm-10pm

Check out: 10am

Price: From 3000 yen

Access: 5 min walk from JR Iwaki Station South Exit

Book here: Guest House & Lounge FARO iwaki

8. Hatago Inn Fukushima Hirono

The next accommodation in Hamadori is Hatago Inn Fukushima Hirono, and is a 3-minute walk from JR Hirono Station. They have a wide selection of manga and magazines, which are all available to read for free if you are staying there. And for those visiting from far away, they have a plan that includes domestic airfare within Japan!

Information

Check-in: 3pm on

Check out: 10am

Price: From 5800 yen

Access: 3 min walk from JR Hirono Station

Book here: Hatago Inn Fukushima Hirono

9. Guesthouse & Kitchen Hace

Guesthouse & Kitchen Hace is a 3-minute walk from Yumoto Station on the JR Joban Line. This guesthouse is a DIY renovation of an old private house built more than 60 years ago. The wallpaper design is very stylish. In front of the guesthouse, there is a hot spring called “Sahakono-yu” that you can use for just 300 yen. Please be aware that cash is not accepted.

Information

Check-in: 4pm‐10pm

Check out: 10am

Price: From 3000 yen

Access: 3 min walk from JR Yumoto Station

Book here: Guesthouse & Kitchen Hace

10. Tomioka Hotel

The last accomodation that we will introduce is Tomioka Hotel, which is about a 1-minute walk from Tomioka Station on the JR Joban Line.

They offer popular Japanese and Western buffet-style meals that are prepared with Fukushima ingredients and local countryside flavors. They also offer more long-term stay plans for individuals and corporations, and the hotel’s lounge even has karaoke!

Information

Check-in: 3pm

Check out: 10am

Price: From 6300 yen

Access: 1 min walk from JR Tomioka Station

Book here: Tomioka Hotel

Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Tour

Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant Visit 2-Day Tour from Tokyo On March 11, 2011, the Great East Japan Earthquake shocked the world. It was a magnitude 9.0–9.1 and the biggest earthquake ever recorded in Japan. The earthq...

While you are in Hamadori, why don’t you visit the Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant site and learn about the Great East Japan Earthquake so that you can be of help in disaster prevention and mitigation in the event of an earthquake disaster? You never know when a disaster is going to occur.

Fukushima Prefecture is famous for the Aizu region, where samurai culture still remains, but the coastal area also has historic events and facilities, and is changing day by day as it continues the recovery process from the Great East Japan Earthquake. If you have the chance to visit the coastal area, please think about taking your time seeing the area and staying overnight to explore all of the hidden gems!

Happy traveling!

