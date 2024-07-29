What to do near Kyoto Station: 10 Best Things Nearby



Kyoto Station is more than just a transportation hub—it’s a gateway to a variety of cultural, historical, and modern attractions that capture the essence of Kyoto. Whether you’re a history buff, a food lover, or just looking to explore, there’s something for everyone around Kyoto Station. Let’s delve into some of the top things to do nearby.

1. Higashi Hogan-ji Temple

Higashi Hogan-ji Temple, also known as the Eastern Temple of the Original Vow, is a magnificent Buddhist temple located just a short walk from Kyoto Station. Founded in 1602 by the shogun Tokugawa Ieyasu, it serves as the head temple of the Shinshū Ōtani-ha branch of Jōdo Shinshū Buddhism. This temple is renowned for its grand scale and architectural beauty.



The temple grounds are home to several significant structures, including the Goei-do Hall, which is one of the largest wooden buildings in the world. The hall houses a statue of Shinran, the founder of the Jōdo Shinshū sect. Another notable building is the Amida-do Hall, dedicated to Amida Buddha. Visitors can explore the intricately designed interiors, which feature beautifully carved wooden pillars and ornate ceilings.

2. Natural Garden Kyoto Porta

Natural Garden Kyoto Porta is an inviting retreat located within the bustling Kyoto Porta shopping complex near Kyoto Station. This establishment offers a variety of relaxing massages in private rooms, provided by highly trained estheticians. The treatments range from quick 10-minute sessions to indulgent 120-minute experiences, aiming to rejuvenate both body and soul. The thoughtful design of the massage rooms, along with the professional hospitality, creates a serene atmosphere, making it a perfect spot for travelers seeking a break from the city’s hustle and bustle.

3. Kyoto Railway Museum

Saigen Jiro, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Located near Kyoto Station, the Kyoto Railway Museum is a haven for train enthusiasts and history buffs alike. This expansive museum offers a captivating journey through Japan’s rich railway heritage, featuring an impressive collection of historic trains that range from majestic steam locomotives to sleek, modern bullet trains. Visitors can immerse themselves in the evolution of rail travel through interactive exhibits, hands-on train simulators, and a vast outdoor display area that brings the world of trains to life.

The museum is designed to be both fun and educational, making it an ideal destination for families, school groups, and anyone with a curiosity about trains. As you wander through the exhibits, you’ll encounter meticulously restored train cars, fascinating artifacts, and detailed dioramas that showcase the technological advancements and cultural significance of Japan’s railway system.

4. Aeon Mall Kyoto

Aeon Mall Kyoto, conveniently located near Kyoto Station, is a shopping haven with a wide array of stores, from high-end brands to local boutiques. The mall also houses numerous restaurants offering various cuisines, making it a great place to enjoy a meal after shopping. It’s an ideal spot for both shopping enthusiasts and casual visitors.

5. Big Echo Karaoke

Big Echo is a premier karaoke chain offering a top-notch singing experience. Located conveniently near Kyoto Station, it features private rooms equipped with modern sound systems and an extensive song library. Whether you’re a seasoned singer or just looking to have fun with friends, Big Echo provides a comfortable and enjoyable setting for all. With various room options and drink menus, it’s an ideal place to unwind and create lasting memories.

6. Kyoto Aquarium

Located about a 15-minute walk from Kyoto Station, Kyoto Aquarium is a must-visit attraction showcasing an impressive variety of marine life. The aquarium features several themed zones, including the “River of Kyoto,” which highlights local aquatic species, and the “Sea of Kyoto,” displaying marine life from the nearby seas. Highlights include mesmerizing jellyfish exhibits, playful penguins, interactive dolphin shows, and the rare Japanese giant salamander. With its engaging and educational displays, Kyoto Aquarium offers a delightful experience for visitors of all ages, blending entertainment with a deeper understanding of aquatic ecosystems.

7. Samurai and Ninja Experience Museum

Step into the fascinating world of samurais and ninjas at the Samurai and Ninja Experience Museum. This interactive museum allows visitors to try on samurai armor, participate in sword demonstrations, and learn ninja techniques. It’s a hands-on experience that offers a fun and educational insight into these iconic figures of Japanese history.

8. To-ji Temple

Just a 15-minute walk from Kyoto Station, To-ji Temple is an easy stroll away and offers a rich dive into Japan’s cultural tapestry. Famous for its majestic five-story pagoda, the tallest in Japan, To-ji Temple invites visitors to explore its serene grounds and historic architecture. Don’t miss the vibrant monthly flea market held on the 21st, where you can discover unique antiques, crafts, and local treats. This proximity and cultural charm make To-ji Temple a convenient and captivating stop on your Kyoto journey.

9. Costume Museum

Nestled in the cultural heart of Kyoto, the Costume Museum offers a captivating journey through the history of Japanese clothing. This museum is a treasure trove of traditional kimonos and historical attire, each piece a testament to the rich tapestry of Japan’s sartorial heritage.

As you wander through the exhibits, you’ll encounter a stunning array of kimonos, each intricately designed and beautifully preserved. These garments, once worn by nobles and samurai, showcase the artistry and craftsmanship that have been honed over centuries. From the vibrant, hand-painted designs of the Heian period to the elegant simplicity of Edo-era clothing, the museum provides a comprehensive overview of the evolution of Japanese fashion.

10. Nishi Hongan-ji Temple

Nishi Hongan-ji is a UNESCO World Heritage site located a short walk from Kyoto Station. This historic temple is the headquarters of the Jodo Shinshu sect of Buddhism. Visitors can explore the beautiful traditional architecture, serene gardens, and the impressive Goei-do Hall. The temple grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the bustling city and provide insight into Kyoto’s rich cultural and religious heritage.

Kyoto Station serves as the perfect starting point for exploring a variety of attractions that highlight the rich cultural heritage and modern allure of Kyoto. From historical temples and castles to interactive museums and vibrant shopping malls, the areas surrounding Kyoto Station offer a diverse array of experiences. Whether you’re visiting for a day or staying longer, make sure to explore these nearby attractions to fully appreciate the beauty and history of Kyoto. Happy travels!

