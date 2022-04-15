7 New Tourist Attractions Opening in Japan 2022

Exploring newly-opened spots is always a fun thing to do when traveling. Throughout Japan, there are a number of fascinating new tourist attractions that are expected to open in 2022. They will give you the chance to experience brand-new excitement exclusive to Japan that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. These new places all offer something different, fun, and unique and may just be the perfect destination that you will want to add to your next travel bucket list when coming to Japan. Here are 7 of the new tourist attractions that are opening in Japan in 2022!

1. Ghibli Park (November 1st, 2022)

ⓒStudio Ghibli

The attraction that everyone has been waiting for! Ghibli Park is an official theme park of Studio Ghibli which will be opening in November of 2022. This new tourist attraction is expected to open within the vast grounds of Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park in Aichi prefecture. Visiting this theme park will allow you to dive into the fantastic and magical Ghibli world that is loved by people around the globe.

Unlike ordinary theme parks, there will be no rides or attractions. Instead, the park showcases a recreation of Studio Ghibli settings and landscapes that you have probably ever seen in their movies. The park will be divided into five areas, and three of them are scheduled to open in November of 2022, while the remaining two areas will be available for entry sometime in 2023. Each area will offer a different unforgettable experience from various Ghibli movies that include “My Neighbor Totoro”, “Whisper of the Heart” and “Howl’s Moving Castle”! This new park will not only be a perfect spot for Ghibli fans, but will also make for a fun and memorable family outing!

Also be sure to check out the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo which is a must-visit tourist attraction for Ghibli fans!

Official Website: Ghibli Park

2. Setouchi Triennale (First Session from April 14th, 2022)

If you want to experience the modern Japanese art scene, Setouchi Triennale is definitely something that you should add to your list! This international art festival is held every three years in the Setouchi area, a beautiful region in west Japan which encompasses several prefectures and islands in and around the Seto Inland Sea. In 2022, this festival will celebrate its 5th anniversary, and during the festival, inspiring contemporary pieces of art will be on display at multiple locations throughout the remote islands. Setouchi Triennale 2022 will be divided into three separate sessions. The first session will start on April 14th. Aichi Triennale is a similar art festival that started in 2010 and also takes place every three years in Aichi prefecture. The Setouchi Triennale is not something you get to see everyday and is worth checking out if you are a fan of modern art.

Official Website: Setouchi Triennale

3. New Galleries In Naoshima (March 12th, 2022)

Located in the Seto Inland Sea, Naoshima is a beautiful remote island which is widely known as Japan’s art island. This peaceful small island has gained popularity recently as a mecca of modern art. As one of the main venues of Setouchi Triennale, it welcomes visitors with a wide range of modern pieces of art that include sculptures, installations, photographs and paintings exhibited both outdoors and at modern museums. One of Naoshima’s new galleries opening in 2022 is “Valley Gallery”, which was designed by Tadao Ando to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the opening of Benesse House Museum. “Hiroshi Sugimoto Gallery: Time Corridors” is a new exhibition area that will also be opening at the Benesse House Park. At the exhibition area visitors can view the impressive pieces of art by Hiroshi Sugimoto, including the iconic glass tea house known as “Mondrian”.

Official Website: Benesse Art Site Naoshima

4. Toy Story Hotel (April 5th, 2022)

In the spring of 2022, Tokyo Disney Resort will begin to offer a new accommodation option for fans of the world-famous Pixar movie “Toy Story”. This is an animation themed hotel that will open on April 5th at Tokyo Disney Resort. This hotel will welcome guests with the exciting world of Toy Story that can be found in every aspect of the hotel. In the lobby as you enter the hotel, iconic toys from the movies await your arrival. The guest rooms are even designed based on Andy’s Bedroom from the first Toy Story movie. Lotso Garden Cafe is a restaurant where you can enjoy meals while immersing yourself in the world of Toy Story 3! From Tokyo DisneyLand and Tokyo DisneySea, this new accommodation is nearby and easily accessible by taking the Disney Resort Line.

Official Website: Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel

5. Marufukuro Hotel / Old Nintendo Office (April 1st, 2022)



Photos by: Marufukuro Hotel

If you are planning on visiting Kyoto sometime in 2022, why not make your stay an unforgettable one by booking a room at Marufukuro? Designed by Tadao Ando, a world-famous Japanese architect, this luxury hotel features the old Nintendo office located in Kyoto. They have 18 guest rooms, 7 of which are suites that have a simple, but sophisticated design. Meals(breakfast and dinner) as well as all other charges are included in the price which varies depending on the room(typically, from 100,000 yen to 130,000 yen for two adults per night). The hotel is in a great location and is easily accessible from JR Kyoto station by taxi. You can book a room on their website, so be sure to book your room ahead of time so you don’t miss out on the opportunity to stay at the legendary Nintendo’s former office!

Official Website: Marufukuro Hotel

6. Morinaga Angel Museum Morium (January 12th, 2022)

If you love Japanese snacks and candies, Morinaga Angel Museum Morium will be a must visit for you! This new tourist attraction in Yokohama offers a variety of informative exhibits as well as an exciting factory tour. The main building consists of two floors, and visitors can learn about the history of Morinaga and how their popular products are produced during the video portion of the tour. At the gift shop original items and merchandise are available for purchase and can make for a memorable souvenir. Their Tsurumi Factory is adjacent to the museum, and an exciting factory tour is held there during operating hours (Monday through Friday). At the end of the factory tour, participants get to try free samples of their top-selling products such as “HI-CHEW” and “Koeda”!

Official Website: Morinaga

7. Gundam Park and Statue in Fukuoka (April 25th, 2022)

For those of you who are Gundam or anime fans, this new Gundam Park and life size statue is something you don’t want to miss! Opening in Fukuoka on April 25th at the Mitsui Shopping Park LalaPort Fukuoka, the new park will be an entertainment facility with three different areas. In the GUNDAM SIDE-F area, there will be lots of information about Gundam and future happenings as well as various different goods that you can purchase. There will also be a sports entertainment area called VS PARK WITH G where you can play movement and agility games, as well as an amusement area called namco that will have an arcade with crane games among other things to do. Outside the shopping center there will be a massive 24.8m tall life size RX93v Gundam statue built as well that can be a fun attraction for all to enjoy.

Official Website: Gundam Park (Japanese only)

When it comes to visiting new or recently opened tourist attractions, or looking into ones that will be open in the near future, one of the concerns is probably that you can’t easily find reviews and the necessary information about them. If you are thinking about visiting any of the spots mentioned above, but are not sure whether they are worth a visit or not, please feel free to contact us! We hope you are excited about all of the amazing new tourist attractions opening in Japan in 2022 and that you are able to check them out soon!

Happy traveling!

