Discover Wood Cutting and Sake Eco Tour in Hanno City Japan: A Day of Forests, Craftsmanship, and Sake

Just an hour and a half from the heart of Tokyo, Hanno City in Saitama Prefecture offers travelers a refreshing escape into nature, tradition, and sustainability. Surrounded by lush forests and flowing rivers, this peaceful city has become a leading model for eco-friendly tourism in Japan. If you’re looking for a breath of fresh air and some in-depth connection with Japanese heritage, this is a great spot to consider.

As part of Hanno’s initiative to promote sustainable travel, two unique independent eco-tours have been developed for inbound visitors. These thoughtfully curated experiences provide travelers with a hands-on opportunity to engage with both the environment and local culture:

The Hanno Wood Cutting Experience Tour: Introduces visitors to the region’s deep connection to forestry and the sustainable practices that help maintain its precious woodlands. The Sake Tasting and Brewery Tour: Invites guests to discover Japan’s most iconic alcoholic beverage through an immersive tasting and educational brewing experience.

These tours offer a profound balance of adventure, relaxation, and cultural discovery. They are ideal for travelers seeking authentic, eco-conscious experiences in Japan, and an exceptional glimpse into the nation’s abundant nature.

Getting to Hanno City: The Gateway to Green Japan

Located in the southwestern part of Saitama Prefecture, Hanno is close enough to Tokyo for a day trip, yet far enough to feel like a completely different world. The area’s rich natural environment and small-town charm make it an attractive destination for those looking to step off the beaten path.

Getting to Hanno is relatively simple; a little far but perfect for a day trip out of the city. From Tokyo’s Ikebukuro Station, the Seibu Ikebukuro Line connects directly to Hanno Station, a journey of about 70 to 90 minutes. From there, the tour organizers provide convenient transportation to the eco-tour sites. Visitors are encouraged to be absolutely sure of the correct itinerary, meeting points, and contact information of each tour.

Once you reach Hanno, you’ll quickly notice the city’s relaxed pace, tons of fresh air and welcoming atmosphere. Surrounded by forested hills, it’s easy to see why this region has long been treasured for its natural beauty and home to meticulous craftsmanship.

The Hanno Wood Cutting Experience Tour

The Wood Cutting Experience Tour takes visitors deep into Hanno’s scenic forest area. This is not your typical sightseeing stop; it’s an immersive chance to learn, create, and experience firsthand how the community passionately manages one of its most important natural resources: wood.

Learning About Hanno’s Forestry Heritage

Upon arrival, participants are greeted by friendly local guides and provided protective helmets and gloves. Safety first, of course! Before the sawing begins, the guide introduces the fascinating history of Hanno’s forests.

For centuries, Hanno has been a hub of forestry, supplying timber for homes, temples, and furniture across Japan. The region’s towering cedar and cypress trees are prized for their durability and fragrance. However, as Japan’s construction industry shifted toward concrete and steel in the 20th century, the demand for domestic timber declined sharply.

Rather than saying farewell to this pristine resource, local cooperatives developed sustainable forestry programs that focus on selective harvesting and replanting. This ensures that the ecosystem remains balanced and that the next generation of trees and woodworking continues to thrive. Visitors will learn about these eco-friendly practices, which allow the community to responsibly harvest wood and create incredible things without depleting natural resources.

A Hands-On Wood Cutting Experience

After the introduction, it’s time to get to work. Under expert supervision, visitors are shown how to cut wood. The guide demonstrates proper stance and technique, emphasizing stability and teamwork. Usually, one person steadies the log while the other carefully cuts– a process that requires both strength and precision.

Within a few minutes, each participant will have their own freshly cut piece of wood to take home. It’s a simple souvenir, but one that carries real meaning: a small piece of the forest you’ll have a part in maintaining.

The pleasant, unexpected aroma of the freshly cut timber is always commented on by the participants, and rightfully so. The scent of cedar fills the air, earthy and calming, a reminder that this wood played a critical role in Hanno’s thriving forest ecosystem and communities

Crafting with Local Wood: A Creative Workshop

After the outdoor portion of the tour, the group moves to a nearby woodcraft workshop, where local woodcraftsmen guide you through the next phase of the experience: transforming Hanno’s timber into something uniquely your own.

Designing Your Own Wooden Phone Stand

At the workshop tables, you’ll find pre-cut wooden pieces prepared by the staff which will become a personalized wooden phone stand. Each guest receives a wood-burning pen (known as a “yakibori” in Japanese), used to decorate the surface with names, designs, or patterns.

The guides encourage everyone to practice first on scrap wood before starting the final piece. It may take a few tries to get used to the feel of the yakibori, but soon the room fills with the warm scent of lightly burned wood and the soft sound of focused creativity. For those of you who admire scents, this tour is worth it just for the smells!

Visitors can choose to etch traditional Japanese motifs, nature-inspired designs, or even write messages or travel dates. The result is a beautiful yet functional keepsake, a piece of Hanno’s craftsmanship you can take home and use every day.

Explore the Local Craft Shop

Before leaving the workshop, don’t miss the small souvenir shop. Here you’ll find a variety of hand-crafted wooden products, all made from locally sourced materials. From elegant coasters and decorative eggs to unique phone stands and even custom-made wooden toilet paper holders, every item reflects the creativity and humor of the artists.

Purchasing these crafts not only leaves you with meaningful souvenirs, it also supports Hanno’s local economy and helps sustain heritage and traditional woodworking practices.

The Hanno Sake Tasting and Brewery Tour

The Hanno Sake Tasting and Brewery Tour is another great opportunity to experience the heritage of the area. It takes visitors from forested hillsides to the world of Japanese Sake. This eco-tour takes you from forest to flavor into the world of Japanese sake. This Sake Tasting Tour offers visitors a rare chance to step inside a local brewery, learn about the centuries-old process of sake making, and sample a variety of flavors that reflect Japan’s rich culinary heritage.

Learning the Art of Sake Brewing

The tour begins inside a cozy tasting room where visitors watch a short educational video that explains the basics of sake production. The presentation covers everything from selecting the right type of rice to washing, steaming, fermenting, and aging. It also highlights how sake brewing blends art, science, and tradition with each step. The entire process is carefully controlled to create the perfect balance of flavor and aroma.

After the video, guests are given sake making aprons to wear; a fun detail that helps everyone feel like part of the brewery team. The guided walk through the facility then begins.

Inside the brewery, large wooden barrels stand side by side with modern stainless steel tanks, demonstrating how traditional techniques coexist with contemporary technology. The sweet, slightly tangy scent of fermenting rice fills the air. Just outside, a clear river flows through the forest, providing the fresh spring water used in brewing; a key ingredient that defines the quality of Hanno’s sake.

The guide explains the purity of the local water and the cool, stable climate of the region that makes it an ideal location for sake production. Guests also learn about the roles of koji mold and yeast, two essential components that transform rice into sake through fermentation.

The Tasting Session: Sake for Everyone

Once the tour ends, it’s time for the highlight: the unlimited sake tasting. Rows of small tasting cups are set out, each containing a different style of sake. From crisp, dry varieties to smooth, sweet ones. Even the creamy, unfiltered nigori type makes an appearance; a favorite for some. There’s a type of sake to satisfy everyone.

For guests who prefer not to drink alcohol, the brewery thoughtfully provides a non-alcoholic sake option. Made with the same rice and water but without fermentation, it captures the essence of traditional sake flavor without the alcohol content. This inclusive approach ensures that everyone can enjoy the experience.

During the tasting, staff members explain how different sake types pair with Japanese dishes. For instance, dry sake complements grilled fish, while sweeter varieties go well with sushi or dessert. Guests are encouraged to sample, compare, and find their favorite style.

Many visitors describe the atmosphere as warm and welcoming, part educational, part celebration. Surrounded by nature and guided by passionate brewers, it’s an ideal way to appreciate one of Japan’s oldest culinary traditions.

A Brewery with Local History

Adding to its charm, the brewery itself has an interesting past. Before becoming a sake-production facility, the building served as a local convenience store (Konbini) for the community. Some of the original wooden structures remain, giving the space a nostalgic touch. This blend of history and craftsmanship embodies the spirit of Hanno where the old and new coexist beautifully.

The staff’s hospitality also leaves a lasting impression. Their passion for sake and pride in their community are evident throughout the tour. By the end of the session, visitors not only gain a deeper understanding of sake production but also a genuine connection to the people who keep this tradition alive.

Why Hanno’s Eco-Tours Stand Out

What makes Hanno’s eco-tour program special is its balance of education, interaction, and sustainability. Unlike large-scale tours that focus purely on entertainment, these experiences invite travelers to participate in local life, learn from passionate experts, and understand how the community coexists with nature.

The Wood Cutting Tour demonstrates how sustainable forestry can provide livelihoods while protecting the environment.



The Sake Tasting Tour highlights how natural resources like clean water and rice, as well as the climate, are used sustainably to create products that reflect the region’s identity.

Together, these tours represent a growing movement toward responsible tourism in Japan, one that encourages visitors to appreciate and help preserve the country’s cultural and natural heritage.

Plan Your Visit

The Hanno eco-tours are offered year-round, though spring and autumn are especially beautiful times to visit due to pleasant weather and colorful scenery. Tours are typically conducted in English or with interpretation support, making them accessible to English-speaking visitors.

Each tour can be booked individually. Travelers are encouraged to wear comfortable outdoor clothing and closed-toe shoes for the activities.

For those interested in extending their stay, Hanno also offers charming accommodations such as local inns, hot spring resorts, and countryside guesthouses. Each in their own ways allow visitors to experience rural Japan at a slower, more meaningful pace.

A Memorable Blend of Nature and Tradition

Whether you spend the day sawing wood in the forest or sipping sake, your time in Hanno offers a genuine connection to Japan’s landscapes, people and traditions.

For travelers seeking a sustainable and authentic side of Japan, Hanno City’s eco-tours leave a lasting impression. You’ll return home with not only souvenirs, but also stories, memories, and a deeper appreciation for Japan’s timeless relationship with its environment.

