How to Do 1 Day Trip to Kyoto from Tokyo!

Tokyo and Kyoto are the two most famous cities in Japan, and many tourists visit both cities. Even if you visit only Tokyo for a short period of time, it is still possible to visit Kyoto from Tokyo. In fact, if you have the time it will enrich your experience of Japan. Kyoto and Tokyo are very different cities and with visiting them both you will experience Japan ‘one step deeper’. You might not have thought of it, but you can even visit Kyoto from Tokyo for 1 day.

Transportation to Kyoto

There are two options for transportation to get to Kyoto from Tokyo.

1. Shinkansen Bullet Train

2. Night Bus

Let’s check out pros and cons of each one.

Shinkansen Bullet Train: fastest and comfortable

The fastest way to travel to Kyoto from Tokyo is by Shinkansen. The fastest Shinkansen called “Nozomi” takes about 2,5 hrs and costs ¥13.080 yen per person for one way. The Nozomi, however, is not covered by the JR Rail Pass. When you have JR Rail Pass, it is better to take the second fastest Shinkansen “Hikari”. Hikari will get to to Kyoto in about 3 hrs with no extra charge! You can either board the Shinkansen at Tokyo station or Shinawaga station.

Our tips for the Bullet Train ride:

・From Tokyo to Kyoto: Reserve the seat E because you can see Mt. Fuji from the seat window on a sunny day. Mt. Fuji appears 40 mins after the departure of Tokyo.

・Tokyo station: Buy a Bento lunch box. There is a great variety of unique lunch boxes sold here and you can enjoy them during Shinkansen ride!

Bus: cheapest

The cheaper way is taking a bus, especially the overnight bus. If you take a night bus, departure time from Tokyo is around 10 – 11pm, then arriving time in Kyoto is 6 – 7 am.

The price varies on days. It costs usually between ¥1.700 and ¥6.000. The price may be higher on weekends and during the holiday season of Japan.

Recommended bus companies:

・Willer Express ¥4.000

・VIP liner ¥4.000

・Sakura Kanko bus ¥1.700

Recommended itinerary for a day-trip to Kyoto from Tokyo

1. Comfortable plan: Bullet Train round-trip

Transportation fee: approx. ¥ 26.000

08:00 – 11:00 Bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto

11:00 – 18:00 Sightseeing in Kyoto for 7 hours – (Please check Kyoto itinerary here.)

18:00 – 21:00 Bullet train from Kyoto to Tokyo

2. KYOTO make the most out of your day: Go by Bullet train and return by night bus

Transportation fee: approx. ¥ 15.000 – ¥ 20.000

08:00 – 11:00 Bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto

11:00 – 08:00 Sightseeing in Kyoto for 7 hours – (Please check Kyoto itinerary here)

18:00 – 22:00 Enjoy dinner and night activity in Kyoto

23:00 – 06:30 Back to Tokyo by night bus

3. BUDGET PLAN: Roundtrip by night bus

Transportation fee: approx. ¥ 4.000 – ¥ 12.000

23:00 – 06:30 Go to Kyoto by night bus

06:30 – 08:00 Arrive in Kyoto and have breakfast

08:00 – 18:00 Sightseeing in Kyoto for 10 hours – (Kyoto one day itinerary)

18:00 – 22:00 Enjoy dinner and night activity in Kyoto

23:00 – 06:30 Back to Tokyo by night bus

Comparative Table

Transportation Price Duration Departure station Bullet Train Non reserved seat ¥13.080

Regular reserved seat ¥13.910

Green Car reserved seat(1st class): ¥18.690 yen 2,5 hours JR Tokyo/ Shinagawa station Night Bus ¥1.700 – ¥6.000 about 7 hours Busta Shinjuku

Tokyo station Bus Terminal

What is your preferred mode of traveling? If you have your JR Rail Pass, the Shinkansen will probably be your best option – it is already included in the price. Otherwise the (much) cheaper night bus is a great alternative. Recently is has become much more comfortable than before so it is definitely a great option to go to Kyoto!

