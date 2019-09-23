Hidden places in Japan

Mt. AsoThe Region of Aso in Kyushu (Japan), became UNESCO World Geo Park In September 2014. Japan`s largest volcano named “Mt.Aso” or “Asosan”. 1592 meters taller and being due to erupt at any given moment as Aso is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The mountain’s caldera, created by multiple gigantic eruption in the distant past, is with a circumference of over 100 kilometers. In the center of the caldera stand the currently active peaks of the volcano. The main crater can be accessed and viewed by tourists, but gets occasionally closed due to high levels of volcanic gases. Erupted in 2016 but has since calmed down again. Aso’s ancient caldera ranks among the world’s largest. How do you feel about visiting Aso in your next trip to Japan?
