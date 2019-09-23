Hidden places in Japan

Mt. Aso The Region of Aso in Kyushu (Japan), became UNESCO World Geo Park In September 2014. Japan`s largest volcano named “Mt.Aso” or “Asosan”. 1592 meters taller and being due to erupt at any given moment as Aso is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The mountain’s caldera, created by multiple gigantic eruption in the distant past, is with a circumference of over 100 kilometers. In the center of the caldera stand the currently active peaks of the volcano. The main crater can be accessed and viewed by tourists, but gets occasionally closed due to high levels of volcanic gases. Erupted in 2016 but has since calmed down again. Aso’s ancient caldera ranks among the world’s largest. How do you feel about visiting Aso in your next trip to Japan?

Find a hotel in Japan



Booking.com





Categories Categories Select Category Things to do in Japan Long list to do in Japan What to eat in Japan What to see in Japan Itinerary in Japan Things to do in Tokyo Long list to do in Tokyo What to eat in Tokyo What to see in Tokyo Itinerary in Tokyo Things to do in Kyoto Long list to do in Kyoto What to eat in Kyoto What to see in Kyoto Itinerary in Kyoto Things to do in Osaka Itinerary in Osaka Our tour Asakusa Kyoto Other Sunamachi Tokyo Wonder Private Tour Tsukiji Travel tips Manners Booking Transportation Budget travel For muslims Other Culture column TRAVEL WITH LOCALS Uncategorized Things to do in Kobe Things to do in Nara

Archives Archives Select Month September 2019 August 2019 July 2019 March 2019 February 2019 January 2019 December 2018 November 2018 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 January 2015