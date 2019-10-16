How to get to Naoshima Island -The contemporary art island

【Pattern 1】 Via Okayama Station

《Step 1》 Cities to Okayama Station

From Kobe, Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya or Tokyo (Cities in the east of Okayama )

The easiest way is taking a bullet train to Okayama Station.

The followings are about that from Shin-Osaka Station (also Kyoto, Nagoya, Shin-Yokohama, and Tokyo).

From Shin-Osaka Station, you can go directly to Okayama Station.

In that case, you will take app. 50 minutes by Nozomi, Mizuho or Sakura and app. 70 minutes by Hikari.

If you have a JR pass, Sakura, Hikari and Kodama are available.

*Mizuho and Sakura is not running from Kyoto, Nagoya, Shin-Yokohama or Tokyo.

Way time From Shin-Osaka to Okayama app. 50 minutes (by Nozomi, Mizuho, or Sakura)

app. 70 minutes (by Hikari or Kodama) From Kyoto to Okayama app. 60 minutes (by Nozomi)

more than 60 minutes (by Hikari to Shin-Osaka and Sakura from Shin-Osaka/Shin-Kobe)

app. 90 minutes (by Hikari) From Nagoya to Okayama app. 100 minutes (by Nozomi)

more than 110 minutes (by Hikari to Shin-Osaka and Sakura from Shin-Osaka/Shin-Kobe)

app. 130 minutes (by Hikari) From Shin-Yokohama to Okayama app. 180 minutes (by Nozomi)

more than 220 minutes (by Hikari to Shin-Osaka and Sakura from Shin-Osaka/Shin-Kobe)

app. 250 minutes (by Hikari) From Tokyo to Okayama app. 200 minutes (by Nozomi)

more than 230 minutes (by Hikari to Shin-Osaka and Sakura from Shin-Osaka/Shin-Kobe)

app. 260 minutes (by Hikari)

After arriving at Okayama station, please check the paragraph of “from Okayama Station to Uno Port” below.

From Hiroshima or Hakata (Cities in the west of Okayama)

If you come from Hiroshima or more western areas, the best way is also by bullet train.

From Hiroshima to Okayama app. 40 minutes (by Nozomi, Mizuho, or Sakura)

more than 70 minutes (by Hikari or Kodama) From Hakata to Okayama app. 110 minutes (by Nozomi, Mizuho, or Sakura)

more than 160 minutes (by Hikari or Kodama)



《Step 2》 Okayama station to Uno Port

From Okayama Station, you have 2 options to Uno Port.

1. by local train to Uno station + by foot to Uno Port

2. by bus directly to Uno Port

The advantage of taking train is cost 580 yen. It is bit cheaper than taking bus.

Since Okayama Station is huge, please pay attention to avoid getting on a wrong train.

The name of your line to Uno Station is a JR Uno line, and departure track is from number 5 to 8.

Depending on the time, you can go directly to Uno Station or need to change a train at Chayamachi Station.

It will take approximate 50 minutes, but sometimes you need more time due to transfer.

After arriving at Uno Station, Uno port is about 5 minutes by foot.

Compare to bus, the disadvantage of this way is that there are not so frequent trains.



[Map] The direction from Uno Station to Uno Ferry Port (with Ticket center)

2. By Ryobi Express Bus from Okayama to Uno Port

The recommendable way is taking Ryobi Express Bus from Okayama Station to Uno Port.

It takes bit costlier 650 yen and approximate 50 minutes, but the bus comes every 30 minutes.

You can take that express bus from the No.2 bus stop at the east gate of Okayama Station.

We strongly recommend arriving at this stop and wait much earlier if you have time, in order to take a seat until arriving at Uno Port.

Okayama is also nice place to visit!!

If you have time recommend to look around Okayama as well.



《Step 3》 Uno Port to Naoshima Island

From Uno Port, you can take a ferry (20 minutes) or high speed boat (15 minutes) by Shikoku Kisen to go to Naoshima.

Check the timetables here

The main port for tourists in Naoshima is Miyanoura Port.

You can take a ferry or high speed boat to Miyanoura Port from Uno Port.

The fare is 290 yen (except for midnight).

You can take either ferry or high speed boat with same fare depending on the time.

Basically we recommend ferry due to the comfort, though.

There are three cautions if you take a high speed boat.

①In the high speed boat, sometimes you will struggle to find enough space for your luggage.

②There is 5 minutes walking distance from ticket center to boarding piers for high speed boat.

③As for the destination, there are two ports in Naoshima. Miyanoura Port and Honmura Port.

*Honmura Port is much smaller port than Miyanoura Port.

It locates in Honmura, the center of Naoshima and close to Art House Project.

However, the port itself is so small and mainly for residence.

Honmura Port seems to be inconvenience for tourists who is first time in Naoshima.

So, generally we recommend to go to Miyanoura Port.

[Map] The direction from Uno Ferry Port (ticket center) to High speed boat piers

【Pattern 2】 Via Takamatsu

《Step 1》 Tokyo or Okinawa to Takamatsu Airport

You can take an airplane from Haneda or Narita Airport to Takamatsu Airport, in order to go to Takamatsu Port.

There are more than 10 flight services per day from Haneda and a few services from Narita.

Those flights take almost 120 minutes.

Besides, there is just one flight from Okinawa (Naha Airport) to Takamatsu Airport per day.

It takes approximate 2 hours.

(Also, if you come from some foreign Asian cities like Hong-Kong, Taipei, or Seoul, there are few direct flights to Takamatsu Airport)

《Step 2》 Takamatsu Airport to Takamatsu Port



After getting off the airplane, you can take a Airport Limousine Bus (by Kotoden Bus) to Takamatsu Station (40 minutes), and then go to Takamatsu Port by foot (10 minutes) .

The timetable for the Airport Limousine Bus is available here.

《Step 3》 Takamatsu Port to Naoshima Island

There are bid fewer services than from Uno Port, but you can take a ferry or high speed boat by Shikoku Kisen to go to Miyanoura Port in Naoshima.

Although you can’t take a ferry depending on the time, the recommendable way is taking a ferry.

Check the timetable here.

The ferry trip costs 520 yen and takes 50 minutes and you may like the view of Seto Inland sea from the ferry between Takamatsu and Naoshima.

The boat trip costs 1220 yen and takes 25 minutes and sometimes you will struggle to find enough space for your luggage.



Since Takamatsu Port is large and there are many piers to different islands, you should make sure which piers is to Naoshima.

Please check the map from Takamatsu Station to ticket center for ferry or high speed boat below.

Each piers is just in front of each ticket center.



[Map] The direction from Takamatsu Station to the ticket center for high speed boat (the piers is in front of that)

Inside Naoshima

We will write tips about hotels, transportation, art works, or museums inside Naoshima soon.

When it is uploaded, we will put a link here.



