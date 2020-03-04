Photography in Japan: The Best Photo Spots In Kyoto!

Along with Tokyo, Kyoto is one of the most popular destinations in Japan amongst foreign tourists. The beautiful traditional city provides amazing sights you can’t experience in other cities. Its elegant atmosphere and many historic places tell us what the former capital city of Japan has been through. Because of its great variety of old buildings mixed with modern influences, the city is a true heaven for photographers. In this article, we will introduce you some of the best places for capturing your memories where you can take amazing – instagram worthy – pictures!

1. Kiyomizu-Dera Temple

Kiyomizu-Dera Temple is one of the most popular tourists’ sites in Kyoto, included in many travel guidebooks and travel blogs. And for good reasons! The beautiful structure, with a history that dates back to Nara era (roughly about 1,200 years ago), is located in a stunning setting of greenery. It gets very crowded with tourists throughout year, especially in spring and fall, when the temple is surrounded by cherry blossom or autumn leaves. For the best pictures, you should visit the temple early in the morning!

2. Fushimi Inari Shrine

Fushimi Inari Shrine is a famous shrine which has been chosen as the best tourist spot on TripAdvisor for the four years in a row. You might have seen the pictures of iconic countless vermillion gates that are known as a notable characteristic of the shrine. They are located along the approach to the main shrine, and make for amazing pictures without a doubt.

In addition, there are cute (or sometimes angry looking) fox statues around the shrine, as foxes are considered as messengers of the gods. Don’t forget to snap some pictures of them.





Not only the shrine itself and the gates are worth a visit, you can also enjoy a great hike up to the top of the mountain. It takes about an hour or so to reach the summit, depending on your walking pace – and how many pictures you take! If you have some time in Kyoto, we recommend trying the hike. (Don’t forget to bring water with you as there are few vending machines along the hiking trail!)

3. Gion Shirakawa

Being located along the river called “Shirakawa river”, Gion area is a must visit. Here well preserved traditional Japanese houses are still on display. Once you get there, you will be surprised and feel like you travelled back to the old days due to the historic atmosphere and strong ties to the world of traditional Japanese arts. If you are lucky, you will spot some Maiko and Geisha, Japanese traditional performing women with a unique makeup in beautiful kimono.

During the sakura season, the illuminated cherry trees make the area even more magical, definitely a fantastic photographic spot!

The three places above are well known and popular with both Japanese and foreign tourists, so they can get very crowded, especially during long holidays. You might prefer somewhere more relaxing, less crowded compared to what we just suggested. If so, you should consider the options below! They are more likely to satisfy your desire to enjoy a peaceful time and take memorable pictures. They are relatively less known among tourists, so they might offer you new discoveries!

4. Jikishian Temple

Jikishian Temple is a small, peaceful temple in Arashiyama area. You can get there by bus from Kyoto station without transferring, or just take JR train and get off at Saga-Arashiyama station followed by a 30 min walk. The complex has a Japanese-style garden, and you can take breathtaking pictures of the fallen red leaves on the ground during fall. The ground gets covered with red leaves making it look like it is a red carpet created by nature!

5. Jizoin (Bamboo Temple)

Of course, the sakura and autumn leaves add the the aesthetics of the places. Though, there are many beautiful photo spots that are enjoyable and worth visiting all year round. Jizoin Temple is a beautiful temple which was originally built in Kamakura era, about 800 years ago. It is also called “Bamboo Temple”, as it is surrounded by countless bamboo sticks. The surroundings match the temple, and create a stunning view. In early summer, you can take a relaxing walk around the temple while taking great pictures!

For many tourists, taking great pictures during their trip is as important as just enjoying the trip itself. In addition, impressive pictures help you keeping the memories of the trip alive, even after a long time. Kyoto is a special city with a long history, add the over 2,000 temples and numerous UNESCO World Heritage Sites and you understand why you cannot omit this place from your itinerary. We hope you have got some ideas from this article and visit the places when you plan to visit Kyoto in the near future. Even when you are not looking for great photo opportunities. Kyoto, an old city full of beautiful sites, is always there to welcome all the tourists around the world!

Happy travelling!