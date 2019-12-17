Fukushima tour, 1-day vs. 2-day? What’s the difference

February 2018, we at JapanWonderTravel.com initiated our first ‘Fukushima DIsaster Area Tour’ from TOKYO.

After the Great East Japan Earthquake (2011), the people of Fukushima have constantly been facing reputational damage. As a result, the community, by in large, desire that people across the world visit and ultimately change their image of Fukushima.

Our aid to organize the tour is for revitalizing Fukushima, to spread correct information by showing real current situation of Fukushima and to make new job around Fukushima coast area for welcoming new residents in the future.

It’s also important for visitors to learn from history.

In 2019 we start the 2-day tour to Fukushima because we don’t have enough time to explore Fukushima coast area in a day tour.

Let us explain about the difference between 1-day tour and 2 day tour.

Where is “Fukushima”? Why from Tokyo?

This tour starts from Tokyo, not Fukushima.

Some tourists think “Fukushima” is the place of nuclear power plant but Fukushima is also the name of Prefecture and city (capital of Fukushima prefecture).

Fukushima prefecture is 3rd largest prefecture in Japan and Fukushima city (Fukushima station) is about 60km from coast area. From Tokyo, it’s about 200-250km.

There is highway between Tokyo and disaster area but no between Fukushima station and there.

– From Tokyo : about 7 hours for round trip by van

– From Fukushima station : about 4 hours for round trip by van

(Tokyo to Fukushima sta., it’s 3 hours for round trip by bullet train)

Actually Japan rail pass holder can do the tour from Fukushima shorter but if it’s from Tokyo they need more time. Furthermore there are more skilled English speaking guides in Tokyo now.

So totally we organize the tour from Tokyo so far.

In the future we would like to do the tour from the coast area.

*We sometimes receive inquiries that guests can join the tour from Fukushima city or coast area. But we don’t go to Fukushima city and we tell important information about the place and radiation in the bus during the way to coast area. So we don’t accept that inquiry.

Please understand.

How long we can explore?

As I mentioned, it’s about 7 hours for round trip from Tokyo by bus or van.

So in 1-day tour, we can explore about 5 hours and in 2-day tour it’s 13 hours including lunch time.

We can spend much time in 2-day tour.

*Due to traffic jam or some reason, we may change itinerary.

What we can see?

In disaster area, it’s changing day by day.

Many houses and building are demolished every day so please understand that what we can see may be changed.

Due to the condition on that date, where we can visit will be changed. Basically in 1-day tour we focus on disaster area (Tsunami and Nuclear disaster) and in 2-day tour we have more time in each place and we could also visit the place where local start the new activity and rebuild the community.

– In 1-day tour, we explore Namie town(①②③) and Tomioka town(⑤) where evacuation orders have been lifted in 2017. And we drive through Futaba and Okuma town (④) where is under exclusion zone.

– In 2-day tour, additionally we visit Naraha town where evacuation orders have been lifted in 2015 (⑦⑧) and explore Iwaki city(⑨⑩) where had a big earthquake and was attacked by Tsunami but no evacuation orders

①Around center of Namie town









②Ukedo area (coast area of Namie town)









③Cow farm (mountain side of Namie town)









④Route 6 through exclusion zone





⑤Tomioka town









⑥Flower farm









⑦Community center of Naraha town









⑧J village (national training center, was an operational base to cope with the nuclear disaster)







⑨Kaniarai hot spring/ Hattachi kaigan









⑩Iwaki kairo museum (Open air museum)









What’s our recommendation?

If you have time in Japan, we definitely recommend 2-day tour.

You can feel Fukushima coast area one step deeper.

Pt 1: Spent part of the day driving through “no entry” zones and walking through recently reopened sections of Okuma (大熊町). Radiation levels changed radically depending on the section. #hopefukushima pic.twitter.com/c8HE5OGPcY — Norman England ノーマン・イングランド (@normancengland) October 1, 2019

🇯🇵 J’ai “visité” les environs de la centrale nucléaire de Fukushima Daiichi et j’ai pu en apprendre plus sur la situation sur place!



👉 A lire par ici: https://t.co/KIIWkAzgaR pic.twitter.com/03D7sAnGAy — Un Gaijin Au Japon (@UnGaijinAuJapon) October 23, 2018

went to a flower farm in fukushima as well! the local businesses are trying to get back on track after the disaster of 2011. so lovely to see it slowly being revived by the community ♥️ #hopefukushima @JapanWTravel pic.twitter.com/cTxBTZxehC — Carlos Quiapo (@qarloscuiapo) November 6, 2019

But as we know you have a limited time in Japan.

At that time, we recommend 1-day tour.

It’s also helpful to understand the current and real situation of Fukushima disaster area.It will be a once in a life time experience.

Anyway we want you to visit Fukushima once.

Seeing is believing.