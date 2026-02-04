The Red Jewel of Saitama: A Gourmet Escape into the World of the Amarin Strawberry

There is a specific kind of magic found in the Japanese countryside during the winter months. While the air is crisp and the fields are quiet, inside the warm, sun-drenched greenhouses of Saitama Prefecture, a vibrant red treasure is reaching its peak. This is the home of the Amarin strawberry, a fruit so exceptionally sweet and rare that it has redefined what a “perfect” berry might be.

Beyond the Supermarket: The “Ultra-Premium” Experience

For many, a strawberry is a simple snack, often requiring a dip in condensed milk or maybe some chocolate to reach peak, dessert-worthy sweetness. The Amarin changes that narrative entirely. Boasting a sugar content nearly 1.5 times higher than standard varieties, this “ultra-premium” berry offers a profound, honey-like sweetness that lingers on the palate. Not to mention, they are incredibly juicy; be careful of your clothes when you bite in!

In the high-end department stores of Tokyo, these strawberries are treated like fine jewelry, but the true experience lies at the source. In Yoshimi Town, Saitama’s “Strawberry Capital,” the Amarin accounts for only a tiny fraction of total production, making it a “phantom” variety that rewards those willing to venture into the rural heartland.

Even in Yoshimi town it is competitive to get the day’s fresh pick. The local store near Tenmichi station is a perfect place to both buy some strawberries of multiple varieties and see just how in-demand they are. You will see individuals queued outside waiting for the store to open and a rush directly to the strawberry section. Consider buying some other things here; there is plenty of fresh produce and local treats.

A Masterpiece of Storytelling and Science

The Amarin isn’t just a product of nature; it is a work of Japanese craftsmanship and scientific accomplishments. Developed over eight years by dedicated breeders at the Saitama Prefectural Agricultural Technology Research Center, it was born from a meticulous cross between the Fukuharuka and Yayoihime varieties.

The name itself carries the soul of the region. It was bestowed by Taihei Hayashiya, a famous Rakugo (traditional storytelling) master and Saitama native. He envisioned the name “Amarin” to capture the berry’s lovely, lingering sweetness. He even designed whimsical cartoon mascots for the fruit; images so exclusive they can only be displayed by authorized professionals within the prefecture. This deep cultural connection has propelled the Amarin to the top of the National Strawberry Championships, where it has secured the “Highest Gold Award” every year since 2023, most recently beating out 374 other entries in 2025.

A Day in the “Strawberry Kingdom”

The best way to appreciate the “might” of the Amarin is to step into its world. A typical visit to a specialized greenhouse in Yoshimi is a sensory journey:

Exclusive Greenhouse Access: Imagine a private, hushed greenhouse reserved just for your group, where every vine is heavy with 100% Amarin berries. A local farmer will tell you all about the processes, how to pick them, and how to eat them for maximum flavor.

Round trip taxi service: get to and from the destination with minimal stress and maximal comfort! A cozy taxi ride to, during, and from will make your adventure smooth and efficient.

The Ultimate All-You-Can-Eat: You are encouraged to pick and eat to your heart’s content, tasting the difference between a berry that is “ripe” and one that is “perfect.”

The Art of the Pack: Guests can join a packing experience, learning from the farmers themselves how to select, handle, and arrange these delicate fruits into a gift-ready box to take home.

Rural Hospitality : The experience often includes a stop at “Happy Time,” a local favorite for lunch, where the pace of life slows down and the ingredients are as fresh as the morning dew. Pro tip: order their stew made entirely with local veggies; an abundant, healthy, and flavorful meal that will absolutely leave you satisfied!

Take some home with you: Gather up your best picks, wrap them yourself, and take them back home or give them to someone! It's best to eat them within a day or 2, so keep that in mind!

Wandering Through Yoshimi and Exploring Saitama

Yoshimi itself is a peaceful area to visit, especially if you enjoy the slower, laid back vibe of the countryside of Japan. While strawberries are this town’s claim to fame, there are some other things to see as well. Saitama may not be as internationally recognized as places like Tokyo or Osaka, but the whole region is abundant with things to enjoy.

More to do in Yoshimi

Beyond the greenhouses, the area offers a peaceful glimpse into Japan’s heritage. A short distance away lies the Michi-no-Eki Yoshimi, a roadside station where the local community gathers. Here, you can find everything from strawberry-themed treats to fresh local produce. For those with a love for history, the nearby Yoshimi Hundred Caves: a hillside of ancient burial mounds—offers a surreal, Ghibli-esque backdrop to your afternoon stroll.

More to do in Saitama

The historic city of Kawagoe, often called “Little Edo,” provides a charming step back in time with its preserved warehouse-style buildings and traditional atmosphere. Nature enthusiasts can explore the breathtaking beauty of the seasonal flower fields, such as those at Hitsujiyama Park famous for Shibazakura (moss phlox). For a more secluded experience, the Chichibu region boasts stunning mountain landscapes, ancient shrines, buddhist experiences, and opportunities for hiking and river rafting. Finally, art lovers can visit the Saitama Museum of Modern Art, which houses an impressive collection of national and international works.

These strawberries alone are amazing, but you’ll have no trouble making a whole day or even a weekend trip out of Saitama!

A Special Time Surrounded by Amarin

The Amarin strawberry is more than just fruit; it is an invitation to experience the precision, culture, and natural beauty of Saitama. Whether you are a culinary professional looking for the ultimate ingredient or a traveler seeking a calm escape from the neon lights of Tokyo, the journey to Yoshimi offers a “special time” that stays with you long after the last berry is gone.