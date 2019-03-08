6 ways to get tickets for GHIBLI MUSEUM [Tips]

How to GET tickets

0. Access your country’s agent

・If you live in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, U.S.A, Canada, Europe or Australia, at first please contact official agent in your country and check availability. [3. Travel agency outside Japan]

Travel agency outside Japan

1.Access official ticket store in English

・If you live in outside Japan, please access official ticket store first. [1. Official online ticket store in English]

Official online ticket store

2.Try to get normal ticket in Japanese

・Check availability of normal ticket.

・If you are in Japan, go LAWSON and use Loppi. If you have friend in Japan, ask them.

–How to use Loppi

・If you are not in Japan and you stay at hotel with concierge, contact concierge. Sometimes they help you.

3.Try to get special ticket

・If you have friend in neighbors of Ghibli Museum, ask them. If not, contact some agent.

If you couldn’t get tickets at [1. Official online tickets store], don’t give up.

The stocks is different between English official tickets store and Japanese one.

Here are screenshots of English and Japanese official online tickets store at the same time.