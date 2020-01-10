Find Your Treasures At Traditional Japanese Tool Store “Ubukeya”

Introduction

Today, Japanese knives have been attracting attentions and getting popular among the professional chefs from all over the world. Also, there are many visitors from overseas who purchase some knives in Japan during their trip lately.

Knives and steel tools can last long if you take a good care of them. Since those items are something you would use daily, don’t you think you would like to get some good quality ones to fit your needs?

In this article, we will introduce this special store where they will make your wishes come true!



The store called Ubukeya is located in Nihonbashi Ningyo-cho which is near Tokyo station. They sell over 300 different kinds of miscellaneous steel products such as knives, scissors and tweezers etc. One of the most famous Sushi restaurant Jiro use their knives because of the trust for their high skills and beautifully made products. Ubukeya sells the traditional and high quality items which have been loved by professionals and locals for so many years. This is one of a few stores in Japan who continues their business in a traditional way. (We will talk about this more later in this article!)

We could get an opportunity to talk with the 8th head of Ubukeya, Yazaki Yutaka-san, and we would happily share some stories for you here.

Story of Ubukeya







Ubukeya was established originally in Osaka in 1783. The store today in Ningyo-cho is a three-story wooden building standing out among the modern buildings, which makes you feel like experiencing time travel. When you get inside of the store, you will see the display of the history of tools they have made. You can find sewing shears which is said to be the first sewing shears ever in Japan. They also have the big tweezer and you can see these playful works from the predecessor craftsmen.

The name Ubukeya comes from the Japanese word Ubuke (fuzz) and customers gave a compliment on their wrought steel tools which the first owner Kinosuke made and said “These can shave, cut and pull even a fuzz”.



As a craftsman and merchant





What makes them unique and considered as one of the important stores is the way of their business. It is called 職商人(Shoku Shonin) in Japanese. A “Shoku Shonin” is a craftsman but also a merchant. They run their own store and order high skilled craftsmen outside to make tools but final finishing is done by themselves at the store.Thus, they sell only things they are content with.

At Ubukeya they stock unfinished products such as unsharpened knives. There is a workshop at the back of the store where Yazaki-san and his son take care of polishing process. All products are polished carefully by their hands and then finally put on the shelves at Ubukeya..

Before the World WarⅡ, there used to be more knife stores running in this way but not anymore. Today, only a few stores keep this traditional way of business like Ubukeya.

Yazaki-san also told us the interesting story of how they developed the craftsmanship.

In Edo era around 1700s, the peaceful era lasted long and the swordsmith was getting to lose their job. But on the other hand, the culinary culture was developed and the needs for knives began to increase because they could spend more time in hobbies. Along with this trend, people started to make home tools and that is how they improved their tool making skills.

Ubukeya started their business in Okasa first but Edo (old Tokyo) was the best place to sell since they had the top consumption in Japan, so they made a branch in Edo. Since they couldn’t get successors, the stores in Kansai area were closed eventually and only Edo store which you can visit in Tokyo still remains until today.



The secret of Japanese quality

What makes Japanese products different from other countries?

Let’s take knives as an example, we would like to tell you the secrets of Japanese quality which Yazaki-san shared with us.

First of all, there were more high quality iron ores available in western countries and people didn’t have to have great skills to make good products. On the other hand, Japan only had a low quality materials and they needed to have high skills to make good quality knives. Japanese craftsmen tried to make them better with their skills and kept putting more effort on. As a result of their hard work, in the modern era when people use the same material all around the world, Japanese high quality knives stood up. If the materials are the same, what decides their value is their craftsmanship.

Keep the tradition with face to face selling

Ubukeya believes it is very important to sell their products with face to face. They would listen to what their customers want and recommend them to check the feel of the products to choose the best thing for them. They would like to find for the customers the items catering their needs through face to face.

In this mass consumption society, people are likely to throw away their stuff when it is done or get tired of it, it became much easier to get rid of stuffs and waste things. But Ubukeya hopes people keep using the good stuff for a long time. If you can go for a maintenance regularly, you can keep using it for longer than you think. Even if the tool you bring is not from Ubukeya, they will happily take care of it.



Always cherish their relationship with customers

They cherish all their relationships in every way and that is the reason why they take care of the maintenance for tools even the ones customers bought at the other stores.

They will always welcome you with warm and kind smiles at Ubukeya.

Get many tools that match your needs and take a good care of them and understand the passion behind the tools with Ubukeya.

Main products lineup









At Ubukeya, they have various kinds of Japanese knives and Western knives you can choose depending on your needs.

Also, they have many kinds of tweezers, scissors and sewing shears which are the main products of Ubukeya. You will be surprised by the number of steel products they have at the store!

Price List (tax excluded)

Type Usage Blade length Price (yen) Japanese Knife Daba Fish 15cm 21,800 Nakiri Vegetable 15cm 19,000 Santoku Multi 17.5cm 21,000 Western Knife Gyuto Multi 17.5cm 14,000 Petty Fruite 13.5cm 9,400

※All listed above are in stainless steel. Japanese knives in steel are available as well.

Material Length Price(yen) Sewing Shears Steel 24cm 21,000 26cm 24,000 Stainless Steel 24cm 36,000 26cm 43,200

Type Price(yen) Tweezers Thick 11,000 Thin 3,700

There are much more stories to share about the history of tools and Ubukeya. Why not visiting there and listening to their stories and seeing their beautiful works with your own eyes?

Find your treasures at this special store while you are visiting Japan.



