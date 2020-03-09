Ultimate Itinerary for 1-Day trip to Tsukiji in Tokyo!

Tsukiji is a very famous fish market in Tokyo. It used to consist of the two main areas, inner market and outer market until 2018. The former part of the market has moved to another area called Toyosu, and only the outer area still remains as it was. Some might think it is now less attractive and there are few things to see but actually the market itself is as attractive as it was!

In this article, we will give you the best suggestions for a 1-day trip to Tsukiji.

1. Have a fresh, great breakfast in Tsukiji

It is said that breakfast is the most important meal which helps you get ready for the day. Isn’t it a great idea to have some fresh fishes for breakfast before you start exploring the Tsukiji area? In order to make the most of your limited time in Tsukiji, you should be an early bird and get to the fish market before it gets crowded with other tourists! Some shops open at 6:00 am or earlier, and they offer reasonable, amazing Japanese-style breakfast!

2. Walk around the market to get some exercise

After enjoying early breakfast, taking an easy, relaxing stroll around the market might be a good option to get some exercise. You can enjoy watching the energetic, friendly people working there. They sell a large variety of stuff including fish, seafood, fruit, and other well-selected domestic foodstuff. The market is full of small shops and restaurants, and it is the perfect place for trying many Japanese food and learning Japanese culinary culture.

【Suggestions and tips for walking around Tsukiji Fish Market】

・Finish your breakfast before you start strolling around the market

・Check out the small, vibrant shops that sell unique and tasty food!

・Perfect place to learn Japanese culinary culture!

3. Want something for lunch? Let’s learn how to make Sushi on your own!

Have you ever imagined it before? You can learn how to make Sushi, one of the most amazing Japanese food, from a professional Sushi chief! Of course, you need no special experience for the Sushi cooking lesson. All you need is a passion and interest in Japanese traditional cuisine!

(Note: Some Sushi restaurants offer similar Sushi making experiences, but they are very popular. We strongly recommend you should make a reservation online in advance.)

【Tokyo Sushi Making Experience+ Tsukiji Fish Market Explore Tour】

4. Visit Tsukiji Honganji Temple

Only a couple of minutes’ walk takes you to the exotic, unique temple called Tsukiji Honganji Temple. It was originally established in 1617, and has been destroyed by fire twice in its long history. In 1934, it was rebuilt with the current unique design which incorporated ancient Buddhist architecture style in India. Just taking a glance at it, you can feel the mysterious atmosphere. Make sure to bring your camera with you and take some pictures of the entire building!

【Suggestions and tips for Tsukiji Honganji Temple】

・Enjoy the incomparable design of the building representing a mixture of several culture

・Bring your camera, but follow the rules as photos might be prohibited inside the building

・It could be a great help if you learn how to pray at temple in advance

5. Namiyoke Inari Shrine

Did you know that Tsukiji area was once under the sea, and reclaimed from the Tokyo bay later in Edo era? Namiyoke Inari Shrine has been visited and respected by many people since its opening. The name of the shine consists of two words: “Nami” means Waves, and “Yoke” means Prevention. Altogether, it means the shrine saved the people who were suffering from the damage and problems caused by the sea. Even today, it is loved and visited by many people who wish to go through difficulties in their lives with the power of the historic shrine.

【Suggestions and tips for Namiyoke Inari Shrine】

・Accessible from both Tsukiji Fish Market and Tsukiji Honganji Temple

・Great spot to experience Japanese Traditional architecture and know its history

・Peaceful surroundings offering a relaxing break for visitors

6.Extra: Place to get some good souvenirs near Tsukiji Market

Do you want to know what could be the best, memorable souvenir for your family or friends from Japan? If you have no idea, here is our suggestion for you! “Senjyafuda” is a wooden name tag with your name translated into Kanji on it! Some people carry them as a lucky charm, wishing for a good luck in their future. The name of the shop is “STOCKPLUS”, and they are located right next to Higashi-Ginza station (Exit6). For more details, please visit their website! (English is available)

Conclusion

Tsukiji is a small area, but there are many things to see or enjoy. It is quite easy to walk around the area and takes time for each spot. Even after some functions as a fish market were replaced to Toyosu, it is still worth visiting, and people working there know how to welcome tourists with a warm heart.