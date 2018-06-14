1 Day trip to Osaka from Kyoto or Tokyo. Suggested Itinerary [HIGHLIGHT 7 hours]

Do you have any information about “Osaka” ?

As you know, Tokyo is the capital city of Japan.

Then “Osaka” is the largest metropolitan in Western Japan.

There are a lot of unique differences between those cities. It is interesting to compare them when you travel both cities.

Firstly the dialect is big different. We can recognize the person where was they grown up if they speak some Japanese. People live in Kansai area (Osaka , Kyoto and other prefectures in Kinki district) speak “Kansai dialect”. “Kansai dialect” may sounds a little aggressive, but people are really friendly and kind. But this lively atmosphere is created by people in Osaka. You can meet many fun and warm people there.

You can enjoy different food, people, culture.

Please visit Osaka if you have a free time in your Japan trip.

We want to recommend this sample itinerary as below.

Hopefully this will help you !!

1. How to get Osaka from Kyoto or Tokyo?

From Kyoto【 JR Line 】JR Kyoto – JR Osaka station: 560 yen / 30 min

(https://goo.gl/maps/YncyUDGNwgF2) *If you are JR pass holder, you don’t need to pay.

From Tokyo【 Shinkansen 】JR Tokyo station – JR Shin Osaka station: 14,450 yen / less than 3 hour

(https://goo.gl/maps/dw7yS4d7zbJ2) *If you are JR pass holder, you don’t need to pay.

2. Suggested Itinerary

*The circled numbers beside the each location name is corresponding with the numbers shown on the google map in this article.



OK, Let’s start exploring in Osaka!!

We think you can spend 7~8 hours here.

In this case you should arrive around 10:00 am in JR Osaka station.

10:00 am : JR Osaka station ①

Osaka station is located in Northern part of Osaka.

It’s a hub station in Kansai area.

A new north station building (the North Gate Building) was opened in 2011.

You can enjoy shopping in GRAND FRONT OSAKA.

10:30 am : Osaka Castle ②

The castle tower is surrounded by secondary citadels, gates, turrets, impressive stone walls, moats and huge parks. The park is one of Osaka’s most popular “Hanami” spot during the cherry blossom season, which usually takes place in early April.

Private Osaka castle walking tour

13:00 pm : Suijo Bus Aqua-Liner ③

The Suijo bus Aqua-liner lets us explore Osaka business area (Nakanoshima island) from the water. On the Osaka Castle and Nakanoshima course, we can enjoy the local scenery on the Ogawa river from the boat. The Aqualiner’s glass ceiling can be lowered by 30 cm, allowing the boat to pass under even lower bridges for a more enjoyable aquatic tour.

We recommend A course from Osaka castle to Yodoyabashi. It takes only 20 min and costs 940 yen. It’s bit short but you can enjoy this activity.

13:40 pm : Abeno Harukas at Tennoji area ④

Standing at 300 meters, Abeno Harukas is the tallest skyscraper in Japan.

The observation deck is called “Harukas 300” and occupies the building’s top three floors (floors 58 to 60). The observation deck is accessed by elevators from the 16th floor. With large floor-to-ceiling glass panels all around, the 60th floor offers 360 degree views of Osaka, while the 58th floor features an attractively designed inner court with a wooden deck and cafe. A souvenir shop and restrooms with views are also available.

14:30 pm : Shinsekai area ⑤

At the beginning of the 20th Century the Shinsekai area flourished. Today, little of the bustle remains, but many old eating and drinking establishments can still be found. One highlight of this area is Tsutenkaku tower and Jan-Jan Yokocho Lane, which runs along one side of Shin-Sekai. This dining and shopping street is where laborers who rebuilt Osaka after World War II gathered, and it still contains Japanese-style pubs and cheap cafeteria-like restaurants with unique menus that include Kushi-Katsu and Kasu Udon. It’s an entertainment district for locals, much as it has always been.

15:00 pm : Kuromon Market ⑥

Kuromon Ichiba is a lively covered market which stretches for 580 meters in Nippombashi area. Nicknamed “Osaka’s kitchen” because both local homeowners and restaurant chefs get their supplies here, the market is famous for its fresh seafood and street food.

16:00 pm : Dotonbori area ⑦

The lively entertainment area of Dotonbori is Osaka’s most famous tourist destination and renowned for its gaudy neon lights, extravagant signage, and the enormous variety of restaurants and bars. From Kuromon market to Dotonbori you can explore by walk via Namba area.

There is Namba Grand Kagetsu, Doguyasuji street in this area. Dotonbori is famous for its eye-catching signage and billboards with a giant pufferfish, an octopus, a clown, the Kani Douraku crab all vying for your attention and creating an amusement park-like atmosphere. Of all these signs however, the most famous is that of the Glico running man above Ebisubashi Bridge.

17:00 pm : Back to JR Osaka station ①

3. Other Suggested spots

-Floating garden observatory (Umeda sky building) ⑧

Umeda Sky building is located nearby JR Osaka Station. You can spend time on the open air rooftop of this 568 foot high, 40-story building overlooking the city of Osaka. It is wonderful date spot for the couples. They open until 22:30 pm (last admission 22:00).

4. What should you eat in Osaka?

Do you know “Kuidaore” word? This is very famous word in Osaka.

“Kuidaore” means “Ruin yourself by extravagance with food”. So you should spend money and eat for food!! In Osaka there is many yummy street food. Please try 3 kind of food at least as below.

-Takoyaki

-Okonomiyaki

-Kushi katsu

Evening food and drink tour

5. Map of Osaka with the recommended spots

6. Recommended Guide Tour

Our recommended tour and activities available at Kobe.

We hope you have a wonderful time in Osaka.

7. Recommended Hotel in Osaka

If you would like to stay Osaka, we recommend hotels below.

The spending night time of Osaka is one of the fun experience. So we strongly recommend to stay 1 nights in Osaka!!

Hotel name Description [Luxuryl]The Ritz-Carlton Osaka Near Osaka and Umeda station.

It’s easy to access. [Luxury]Conrad Osaka Located in Nakanoshima area

*In front of Italy Consulate General [Luxury]St. Regis Osaka Located in Hommachi area. (Business area) TBD…

