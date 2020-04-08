10 Places to Visit in Kichijoji – Inokashira Park, Ghibli Museum, Shopping Streets and More!

Kichijoji is one of the most popular cities in Tokyo to live, with easy access from the main part of the touristic spots – only 15 minutes away from Shinjuku and Shibuya by train. It has a large park, several shopping streets and arcades, delicious restaurants and cafes and cute shops for knick-knacks. The famous Ghibli Museum is very popular go-to place for all the Ghibli fans from all over the world too! The city is also known for jazz and its friendly hospitality and many standing bars. Here are 10 places to visit in Kichijoji, we hope this guides you to enjoy Kichijoji area to the fullest.

Inokashira Park

This is one of the most popular and famous tourist attractions in Kichijoji, but also local people love to spend time here. Especially in spring, the park is packed with people for Hanami, eating and drinking under cherry blossoms. There is a large pond in the park and many people enjoy paddling boats on clear, warm days. Inokashira Park also has two zoos. The main zoo houses lovely animals like monkeys, penguins, squirrels, guinea pigs and so on. Another they have an aquatic zoo and you can also find several types of birds.

Fun fact is, there is a rumor that if you get on the swan boat on the lake as a couple, they will break up eventually… So it is up to you if you want to try it or not!

Access

5 minute walk from Kichijoji Station

1 minute walk from Inokashira Koen Station

Iseya

This is a very famous Yakitori (grilled chicken skewers) restaurant that was opened in 1928. Actually, nowadays there are three restaurants in Kichijoji. The one just next to Inokashira Park opened in 1960 and renovated in 2013. There are tables inside the restaurants but many people order takeout Yakitori and eat them in the park. One stick of Yakitori is only ¥90!

Access

4 minute walk from Kichijoji Station

Harmonica Yokocho

An Izakaya, a Japanese bar, is a place where you can experience traditional Japanese food and drinks. Harmonica Yokocho, situated in front of Kichijjoji Station North Exit, is a famous alley with more than 100 small Izakaya and shops. This is the main area for Kichijoji’s night life. Enjoy bar-hopping and try Yakitori (grilled chicken), fresh sea foods, and Oden (Japanese traditional stew with boiled eggs, vegetables and fish cakes and stock). The restaurants in this alley generally open from 11am until 11.30pm, but on the weekdays close shortly between 3pm and 5pm.

Access

Across the street from Kichijoji Station North Exit

Ghibli Museum *Temporarily Closed

Located at the edge of Inokashira Park, this is the only official museum for Ghibli themed exhibitions in the world. There are drawings of Studio Ghibli movies, models of how animations are made, and a small theater showing a special short film only available at the museum. On the rooftop and outside, there are many photo spots. Please note taking picture is not allowed inside the museum though. There are a café, museum shops, a book store, and a place for little children to play. If you love Ghibli films, this place definitely should be added to a must-visit on your Tokyo list!

Advanced reservation is required for entrance tickets and they will be available one month before the entrance date. Most of the times it is difficult to get the tickets, so check the article below for the tips!

Ghibli Museum

10am – 6pm (closed on Tuesdays, except when a public holiday)

Access

15 minute walk from Mitaka Station or Kichijoji Station. Read more about how to acces the Ghibli Museum here.

Sun Road Shopping Arcade

This is one of the biggest shopping arcades in Kichijoji besides Daiya Shopping Arcade. For over 50 years, this shopping arcade has been loved by local people. Wide variety of restaurants and shops can be found here including restaurants, pharmacy, 100 yen shops, clothing and fashion stores, and small shops for delicious foods. The arcade is open 24 hours!

Access

Daiya Shopping Arcade

This is another popular shopping spot in Kichijoji is Daya Shopping Arcade. This is a perfect place for eating while walking. Especially popular in this shopping arcade is Kichijoji Sato, a Wagyu Beef store which serves Menchi-katsu (deep-fried minced meat). There are always people lining up in front of the store to buy their famous juicy Menchi-katsu (¥250) which was made with Wagyu beef. You should definitely try this!

Access

Coppice Kichijoji

In this shopping complex, you can find variety of things from grocery stores to art museum. Character Park on the 6th floor is a place where you can find many character goods such as Snoopy, Rirakkuma, Miffy, Hello Kitty, Pokemon, and Disney. This is a popular place not only for kids but also adults. You can also enjoy unique artworks at Kichijoji Art Museum on the 7th floor. If you get tired of shopping and sightseeing, take a rest on the open-air garden on the 3rd floor.

Coppice Kichijoji

10am – 9pm

Access

2 minute walk from Kichijoji Station

MARKUS

In Kichijoji there are many shops for households goods. MARKUS is located on a side road leading off the bustling Nakamichi Dori Street. The shop is full of traditional handicrafts from all over Japan. The main items in the shop are dishes and other tableware, but there are also lamps, bags made with natural materials, traditional brooms and much more. The shop sometimes have temporary items such as handmade earrings and decorations for seasonal events. If you are interested in Japanese traditional handicrafts, this is a place to go.

Markus (Japanese only)

11am – 8pm

Access

6 minute walk from Kichijoji Station

Kichijoji Petit Village

Kichijoji Petit Village looks as if it broke out of a fairy tale picture book. This facility opened in 2018 and there are cute shops and cafes inside. Temari no Oshiro is a cat café whose concept is “a strange castle built by carefree cats”. Take off your shoes at the entrance and enjoy lovely cat’s company as long as you want. Some people find it really therapeutic to spend some quiet time with beautiful and friendly cats. On 2nd floor there is Toko Toko Zakkaten where they sell stationaries, households goods and much more. Many items are cat-themed. Tea House HAPPA serves delicious tea and cakes in a relaxing space with a lot of greens. If you like to be in a fantasy world, visit Kichijoji Petit Village.

Kichijoji Petit Village (Japanese only)

10am – 9pm

Access

6 minute walk from Kichijoji Station

In Kichijoji, there are much more places to visit and things to do. This city is full of unique private stores as well as big shopping complexes and arcades, yet comfortable and safe enough to be one of the most popular cities for living in Tokyo. Explore Kichijoji and we hope you will find your favorite place in this lovely and lively city!

