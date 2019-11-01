Access to GHIBLI MUSEUM

You have managed to buy tickets to the Ghibli Museum, great! The next step is getting there. It is fairly easy and takes about 30 minutes from central Tokyo. The best way to go to the Ghibli Museum is by public transport: from central Tokyo take the train to either Mitaka or Kichijoji station. From both stations it takes about 15-20 minutes to walk to the Ghibli Museum. On a rainy day – or if you just don’t feel like walking – you can also take a bus from either station.

Here are the different options to get to the Ghibli Museum:

1. Bus from Mitaka station

The easiest way to access the museum is taking the train to Mitaka Station. From Mitaka Station head to bus terminal 9, located on your left side when you exit from the South gate. You can purchase your single or return tickets from the vending machine at bus stop. The bus will reach the museum in about 5 min.

2. Walk from Mitaka station

This is our recommended way as you can relish the quiet neighbourhood of the museum, including the beautiful Inokashira Park. It will take you about 15 min, unless you decide to take a scenic route or visit the museum in the park.

3. Bus from Kichijoji station

It is also possible to take a bus from Kichijoji station but this is more of a challenge, because the signing is in Japanese. However, we are happy to help: Take the south exit and walk to the main street. There you will find many stops of the Odakyu bus. You can take every bus departing from bus stops 3 till 8 and they leave approx. every 3 minutes. Get off at the third stop Mansukebashi. Don’t forget to push the button on the bus to let the driver know you are getting off. After getting off, walk along the street for the same direction of the bus you took. You will see the museum on your left after a short walk.

4. Walk from Kichijoji station

Considering the hustle of finding out the right bus and getting off at the right stop, we think it’s easier to walk from Kichijoji station. It will take you about 15 minutes on foot.

Tickets for the Ghibli Museum

Purchasing your entrance tickets to the Ghibli Museum can be tricky, especially if you don’t live in Japan. Read more about the different way securing your ticket to the museum on our blog getting your tickets for Ghibli Museum or contact us directly.

Ghibli Museum

1-1-83 Shimorenjaku, Mitaka-shi, Tokyo 181-0013

Opening times: 10am – 6pm, closed on Tuesday

http://www.ghibli-museum.jp/en