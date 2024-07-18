Ultimate Guide to Omagari Hanabi Fireworks Festival

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Summer in Japan makes many people think of the scorching sun, the buzzing cicadas, and the stunning fireworks festivals that light up the night sky. These traditional celebrations have been a part of the season for centuries, just like the sweltering heat. Interestingly, fireworks weren’t always linked to summer festivities; they were once used to drive away evil spirits! Nowadays, these events offer a feast of booming explosions, breathtaking shows, and festival food galore that enchant both locals and tourists alike in celebration.

Are you planning a summer getaway to Japan? Be sure to experience one of the country’s best fireworks festivals! A must-see festival happens every year in Daisen, Akita. Dubbed by the Lonely Planet Guide as the “Olympics of fireworks,” the Omagari Hanabi Fireworks Festival draws thousands of people on the last Saturday of each August. This year’s festival happens on Saturday, August 31, so if you’re near Akita, don’t miss it!

Read on to learn what makes this festival special, how to get there, where to stay, and more.

What Makes Omagari Unique

Planning a trip to Akita? Prepare to be dazzled by a fireworks extravaganza like no other! The Omagari Fireworks Festival, held every summer in Akita Prefecture, is a magnet for a staggering 700,000 spectators. But this is no ordinary festival. What sets Omagari apart is its status as a fierce competition, with Japan’s top pyrotechnicians vying for the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award. This event, dubbed the ‘Olympics of fireworks,’ pushes the boundaries of pyrotechnics, resulting in a show that will leave you in awe.

And believe it or not, Omagari offers a unique daytime fireworks show. This is Japan’s only daytime fireworks show, making this the most unique festival! The air is filled with colorful smoke, creating stunning floral patterns and vibrant displays you won’t find anywhere else. And brace yourself for the festival’s awe-inspiring finale where you can witness enormous star mine fireworks erupt across the night sky. This grand display is a testament to the artistry and dedication of the pyrotechnicians, leaving you speechless with its scale and storytelling.

The festival is also packed with family-friendly activities and even features interactive exhibits. Get up close with fireworks equipment and techniques, and learn the secrets behind these spectacular displays. Whether you’re a curious newcomer or a fireworks fanatic, Omagari promises everyone an unforgettable experience!

History of the Festival

The Omagari Fireworks Festival is steeped in history, dating back over a century. It began as a modest display at the Suwa Shrine Festival in 1910 and has since evolved into a nationally recognized pyrotechnic competition. The festival’s roots in Omagari can be traced back even further, to the Battle of Sekigahara, when Akita’s first lord brought a fireworks expert with him. This historical context underscores the festival’s cultural significance and its role in the region’s development.

Held at the picturesque Omono Riverside Ryokuchi Athletic Park, the Omagari Fireworks Festival is so much more than a competition. It’s a sensory feast that captures audiences with the artistry of Japan’s finest pyrotechnicians. It embodies the enduring values of Japanese tradition, showcasing the meticulous craftsmanship and unwavering dedication at the heart of the nation’s artistic heritage. This annual event offers a truly immersive experience, leaving a lasting impression on all who witness its brilliance. Each meticulously crafted display illuminates the night sky, a testament to generations of dedication and innovation. Witnessing these explosions of light and sound alongside a backdrop of lively music fosters a strong sense of community spirit.

How to Get There

Cheng-en Cheng, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The Omagari Hanabi Fireworks Festival offers convenient access for both train and car travelers.

By Train:

This is the easiest and most recommended way to reach Akita from Tokyo and beyond. The Akita Shinkansen (bullet train) goes from Tokyo Station directly to Omagari Station. The festival is a convenient 20-minute walk from the station.

By Car:

If you prefer to drive, take the Omagari Interchange on the Akita Expressway. However, keep in mind that on-site parking is limited. Because of this, using public transport is the recommended way to get to the event.

How to Buy Tickets

Omagari is one of the country’s biggest and most popular festivals, and getting a good seat to watch the show takes some effort. To secure an excellent spot to view the fireworks and avoid crowds, arriving early at the Omono Riverside Ryokuchi Athletic Park is not just advisable, it’s essential. Consider arriving a few hours before the scheduled start time to find the perfect vantage point and enjoy the pre-show festivities.

Payable seats are also available if you’d prefer to secure a VIP spot. Tickets will be available from June 10 to 20, 2024, and July 16 to 31, 2024. Information can be found on the official site (Japanese only – you can translate with your web browser if need be!).

Where to Stay

Since this is such a famous festival, hotels often get fully booked, meaning planning ahead and booking your hotel as soon as possible is essential. Here are a few to check out that are close to the action!

Richmond Hotel Akita Ekimae

For travelers seeking a convenient and comfortable base in Akita, the Richmond Hotel Akita Ekimae is a great choice! Only a 7-minute walk from JR Akita Station, the hotel boasts a prime location that minimizes travel time and maximizes exploration opportunities. The hotel is clean, modern, spacious, and has an on-site restaurant. The hotel’s staff gets rave reviews for their attentiveness, ensuring a comfortable and hassle-free stay.

Book here

Nakadori Onsen Komachinoyu Hotel Dormy Inn Akita

Dormy Inn is a popular and budget-friendly hotel choice with hotels across Japan. The Akita branch fits under that description with the bonus of having an onsite onsen! The rooms run a bit on the small side (in business hotel style), but who needs to spend much time in their room when they can be only 5 minutes from Akita station and have that incredible rooftop hot spring to soak in? Sounds ideal!

Book here

Crowne Plaza – ANA Akita, an IHG Hotel

This modern hotel is the perfect launchpad to explore Akita. Just three minutes away from Akita station, it’s easy to go sightseeing. The rooms are stylish and comfortable; some even come with member perks (like an exclusive lounge). After a busy day, unwind with a refreshing cocktail in the stylish hotel bar or grab a bite at one of the hotel’s restaurants. This hotel goes the extra mile with amenities like a fitness center and attentive staff.

Book here

Other Facts about Akita

Craving an adventure beyond the usual tourist trail? Look no further than Akita, a beautiful prefecture in Japan’s north. Here, history whispers from ancient temples and shrines, nature stuns with breathtaking landscapes, and the locals welcome you with open arms. Here are a few cool things to know about Akita before your trip:

Beyond the Snow and Hot Springs: Akita is famous for its legendary winter snowfall, hot springs, and award-winning sake. But this less-traveled spot has so much more! There’s so much to do beyond exploring nature. You can stroll through a well-preserved samurai village, marvel at world-class art in renowned museums, or even shop!

Nature’s Playground: Akita boasts some of Japan’s most stunning natural wonders. Take a dip in the ethereal blue waters of Lake Tazawa, Japan’s deepest lake. Hike through the ancient forests of Shirakami-Sanchi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site teeming with diverse wildlife. Or, of course, take a soak in one of the beautiful hot springs!

Step Back in Time: Explore one of Japan’s most well-preserved samurai districts! Wander the charming streets of Kakunodate, a town frozen in samurai glory. Founded in the early 1600s, it thrived as a castle town and samurai stronghold. While the castle no longer exists, Kakunodate miraculously preserves its soul.

Escape the Summer Heat: Akita offers a refreshing escape from the scorching summers that plague Japan’s major cities. Breathe in the cooler mountain air of July and August here!

Beat the Crowds: Akita’s charm lies partly in its off-the-beaten-path location. Here, you can truly experience Japanese culture without the overwhelming crowds. The capital city, Akita, is your gateway to branch out to explore nearby gems like Kakunodate (samurai district), Yokote (famous for its lively festivals), or Katagami (known for its unique stencil dyeing technique).

Akita has a lot to offer, starting with the epic Omagari Hanabi Fireworks Festival. If you can’t miss it, make sure you check out everything else that Akita has to offer and enjoy your stay!

