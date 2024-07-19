Ultimate Guide to Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Fireworks are one of the most popular summer traditions in Japan, have you ever heard of Ibaraki’s proudest fireworks display? The Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival is held annually in Tsuchiura City on the first Sunday in November, and is known as one of the most famous fireworks events in Japan. The Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival is not only an opportunity to enjoy the overwhelming beauty and power of fireworks, but also a rare chance to experience local culture and traditions. One of the features of the Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival is its sheer scale, with thousands of fireworks covering the night sky. In addition, stalls line the streets around the venue, where visitors can enjoy local food and souvenirs. In this article, we will introduce some tips on how to make the most out of your time at the Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival.

1. What Makes Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival Unique

Tsuchiura is located in Ibaraki Prefecture on a relatively flat area in the northwestern part of Kasumigaura. The land is blessed with abundant nature, and is surrounded by plenty of greenery. The climate is mild, and the city offers beautiful scenery in all four seasons. Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival is considered one of the three largest fireworks festivals in Japan, along with the Omagari Fireworks Festival (Akita) and the Nagaoka Festival Grand Fireworks Festival (Niigata). The competition is divided into “Starmine Division,” “10-Ball-Size Division,” and “Creative Fireworks Division,” in which pyrotechnicians compete their skills. The Prime Minister’s Prize, the Minister of Economy’s prize, Trade and Industry Prize, and other medals of honor are awarded to the outstanding participants. In particular, the “Starmine” section created during the 1959 show is where beautiful displays of fireworks are competed against each other in a heated battle to be given the title of the best in Japan. When you visit Japan, please come to Tsuchiura and fully enjoy this summer tradition of Japanese fireworks!

2. History of the Festival

The Tsuchiura National Fireworks Festival began in 1925 and was held on the shore of Lake Kasumigaura by the priest of a local temple, who invested his private funds to hold the event as a memorial to the fallen members of the air force. The event also helped to revitalize the economy of Tsuchiura, which was suffering from the recession following the Great Kanto Earthquake. Since then, it has become a Tsuchiura-wide event, held year after year with great success. The number of spectators is usually 750,000, and the number of fireworks launched is approximately 20,000, including both competition and entertainment fireworks. The Tsuchiura National Fireworks Festival has grown to attract many spectators from all over Japan, contributing greatly to the revitalization of the local community and the promotion of tourism. The Tsuchiura National Fireworks Competition is a wonderful event to celebrate local traditions and culture as well as to enjoy the beauty of spectacular fireworks.

3. How to Get There & How to Buy Tickets

How to Get There

The Tsuchiura National Fireworks Festival will be held at the Sakuragawa River in the Sanoko district of Tsuchiura City. This location can be reached in 10 minutes by bus or 30 minutes on foot from Tsuchiura Station. If you wish to go from central Tokyo, you can take a regular train at Ueno Station, which takes about 75 minutes, and can be enjoyed as a day trip. In addition, a paid shuttle bus service from Tsuchiura Station provides access to the venue. Convenient shuttle buses are available for both onward and return trips to the event. Access to the Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival is convenient, allowing many spectators to easily reach the venue

How to Buy Tickets

At this festival, there are several types of paid seats available. The more expensive plans offer a good view and a more comfortable place to sit and enjoy the fireworks. These paid seats are ideal for those seeking a premium fireworks viewing experience. The only way to apply for paid seats is by online application, and you can check the official website for the latest information and reserve your seats. Early reservations are recommended as the Tsuchiura Fireworks Competition is very popular and seats may fill up quickly.

Official Website: Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival (Only in Japanese)

4. Where to Stay

This chapter introduces recommended hotels for those who wish to stay overnight in Tsuchiura to enjoy the fireworks display instead of taking a day trip.

Daiwa Roynet Hotel Tsukuba

Daiwa Roynet Hotel Tsukuba is conveniently located about a 1-minute walk from Tsukuba Station on the Tsukuba Express. A shopping center is also adjacent to the hotel, making it very convenient for getting something to eat or going shopping. The rooms are also equipped with 150cm wide desks and rental PCs for any work you might need to do while traveling. Furthermore, amenity goods for children are available. Offering a comfortable stay, Daiwa Roynet Hotel Tsukuba is an ideal accommodation for business and leisure travelers alike.

Official Website: Daiwa Roynet Hotel Tsukuba

Make your reservation here

Hotel Nikko Tsukuba

Located in Tsukuba, Hotel Nikko Tsukuba boasts 164 guest rooms with bright and relaxing interiors and spacious beds. This is a well-known hotel offering a comfortable stay. On the second floor of Hotel Nikko Tsukuba, there are three specialty restaurants: Italian, Chinese, and Japanese. Enjoy a blissful time at the restaurant, which offers dishes that make the most of the flavors of the ingredients and offer high-quality service.

Official Website: Hotel Nikko Tsukuba

Make your reservation here

HOTEL JAL City Tsukuba

Hotel JAL City Tsukuba is directly connected to Tsukuba International Congress Center and is located in the Takezono area. This area is close to various research institutes, making the hotel very convenient for business use. In the guest rooms, the beds have been recently replaced with Simmons beds for ideal sleeping comfort. In addition, the hotel offers a bar full of amenities as well as a pillow bar where you can choose your favorite pillow to provide the best sleeping experience. These facilities and services guarantee a pleasant stay for guests visiting for business or pleasure.

Official Website: HOTEL JAL City Tsukuba

Make your reservation here

5. Other facts about Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival

Many food stalls are usually set up at the Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival every year. There, you can watch the beautiful fireworks while tasting takoyaki, okonomiyaki, and other food stall staples. Enjoying the delicious food from the food stalls while watching the fireworks is one of the joys of summer in Japan. Enjoy the luxury of enjoying fireworks along with local food on a hot summer night!

This article has introduced the Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival in detail, but were there any points that caught your attention? This wonderful event is a symbol of summer in Tsuchiura and is a very attractive experience for visitors. This festival is an event where thousands of spectacular fireworks beautifully light up the night sky, and where the enthusiasm and efforts of the local people can be felt. The Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival offers not only the sights of the fireworks, but also the opportunity to enjoy local food and souvenirs at stalls in the area. We encourage you to add the Tsuchiura Fireworks Festival to your itinerary to enjoy the Japanese summer to the fullest!

