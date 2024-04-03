10 Events and Things to do in Japan in April 2024

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

Among the four seasons in Japan, April is the month when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and spring is in full swing. For foreign visitors to Japan, this is truly the moment when the beauty and culture of Japan shine brightest, as we enter a season of new beginnings. When you visit Japan during this time of the year, the streets are filled with the colors of spring and a variety of fascinating events are held. The whole of Japan comes alive, history and traditions harmonize with the modern world, and April in Japan offers a comprehensive list of fascinating activities and events, all of which allow visitors to fully enjoy the charms of spring in Japan, and all of which are steeped in unique Japanese culture and customs, creating a wonderful and unforgettable experience. How to access all these wonders, you ask? Read along and discover the best things to do this year in April!

1. Takayama Festival

The Takayama Festival is held in Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, twice a year: the Sanno Festival in the spring and the Hachiman Festival in the fall. The spring Sanno Festival in particular is acclaimed as one of the three most beautiful festivals in Japan. Held annually from April 14 to 15, it is a remarkable festival that is rich in local tradition and culture. A portable shrine is set up at the center of the festival, and lion dances and traditional music are performed in splendid fashion. The power of the shishi dance (lion dance) and the rhythm of the cockfighting music add a unique liveliness and energy to the festival. The festival is sure to bring excitement and emotion to all who visit. On the night of the 14th, in particular, the town is decorated with about 100 lanterns, which are paraded through the streets. The procession of these floats, lit by the twinkling lights of the lanterns, creates a dreamlike and beautiful spectacle. The night of the Takayama Festival is a mixture of tradition and creativity, inviting the viewer into a world of fantasy.

2. Cherry Blossom Viewing

If you visit Japan in April, you absolutely cannot miss the charm of cherry blossoms. For a long time, cherry blossoms have held a special place in the hearts of Japanese people, and there are many beautiful cherry blossom viewing spots scattered throughout the country. The blooming time of cherry blossoms varies from region to region and is influenced by the local climate. So, if you are planning to view cherry blossoms at a particular location, you can rely on the “Cherry Blossom Full Bloom Forecast Map”. By referring to this map, you can fully enjoy the beauty of spring in Japan without missing the moment when the cherry blossoms are at their most beautiful.

Forecast website: Cherry Blossom Forecast

3. Kamakura Festival

The Kamakura Festival is a traditional sightseeing event that has been held since 1959, and is a colorful springtime event in Kamakura. Held every year from the second Sunday to the third Sunday in April, the festival is centered around Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gu Shrine and features a variety of events such as Shizunomai (dancing in silence) and Nodate (outdoor tea ceremony). The main event of the festival is known as “Yabusame (horse back Archery on horseback)”. An archery rider gallops toward the target on horseback and hits the target with arrows with great accuracy, which is a very powerful sight. This traditional horseback archery is one of the highlights of the Kamakura Festival and attracts many visitors. Please feel the arrival of spring at the Kamakura Festival, where local history and culture are alive and well.

Official Website: Kamakura Festival (Only in Japanese)

4. Ashikaga Flower Park Spring Festival

Ashikaga Flower Park is a theme park of beautiful flowers in Tochigi Prefecture. About 30,000 brightly colored tulips fill the park with flowers, enveloping visitors in a pleasant spring air. From mid-April to mid-May, the park is especially at its best with the spectacular wisteria flowers. The beautiful purple color of the wisteria is mesmerizing to behold and leaves one moved beyond words. The scent of wisteria and the beautiful purple flowers wafting through the park combine to give visitors a taste of spring in all its splendor. Come to Ashikaga Flower Park to feel the arrival of spring and enjoy a moment of peace and tranquility while experiencing the beauty of nature.

Official Website: Ashikaga Flower Park Spring Festival

5. Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

A place where you can enjoy snow even though it is spring season? That is the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route. When the Route becomes open to the public for the first time in the year, it’s truly a sight to behold. Snow walls reaching 20 meters high, which can be described as grooves that seem to have been carved into the snow, are its characteristic sight. These snow walls tower over the roadway, and their power is overwhelming! They are definitely well worth seeing. For any fans of Mario Kart, they may remind you of a certain course from the N64 game. Enjoy the snowy scenery and spend a moment mesmerized by the beauty of nature on the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route in spring.

Official Website: Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

6. Hit a Baseball Game

When April arrives, the hearts of baseball fans throughout Japan are filled with excitement. This is because the baseball season is about to begin, and teams begin to put forth their best effort to win the season championship. With a wide range of talent, from rookies to veterans, baseball games are full of realistic moments. Please come to Japan to share in the excitement and excitement of the season opener and experience the fascination of baseball!

7. Sakura Food and Drinks

Along with the cherry blossoms that bloom in April, “limited edition cherry blossom sweets” and “cherry blossom tasting drinks” are enjoyed throughout Japan. Cherry blossom-flavored cookies, cakes, chocolates, etc., are all available; the elegant aroma of cherry blossoms spreads in your mouth, reminding you of the arrival of spring. At cafes, like the popular Starbucks as well as other cafes will offer limited-edition cherry blossom-flavored milk tea and café lattes. Special food and drinks associated with cherry blossoms only available at this time of the year are an essential part of enjoying the elegance of spring. Enjoy the delicacies of spring while being enveloped in the flavor of cherry blossoms!

8. Strawberry Picking

The strawberry season, which comes in spring, is enjoyed and loved by many people throughout Japan. Strawberry farms throughout Japan hold special strawberry picking events during this time of year, where visitors can enjoy all the sweet and delicious Japanese strawberries they can eat. You can enjoy the delicious taste of strawberries they have picked themselves while hand-picking fresh, fruitful strawberries. Strawberry picking is a luxurious experience where you can enjoy the arrival of spring and delicious strawberries at the same time.

9. Hit Okinawa’s Beaches

April in Japan is still a bit chilly, with occasional days requiring a jacket. However, if you are looking for a warmer place, Okinawa is the perfect choice; the temperature there in April is warmer than in Honshu, and is considered to be very comfortable. The beautiful waters of Okinawa offer the perfect environment for diving, sunbathing on the beach, or just relaxing and taking it easy. You will enjoy relaxing in the spring weather in Okinawa, where mild temperatures and beautiful nature coexist.

10. Hitachi Seaside Park

Hitachi Seaside Park is a natural park located in Ibaraki Prefecture, and is a popular spot for both local and international visitors. Especially in mid-April, nemophila spreads all over the park, enveloping it in a carpet of blue flowers. The sight is almost magical, and the park is a favorite photogenic spot. Hitachi Seaside Park is a place where the coming of spring and beautiful flowers are in harmony, providing a wonderful and memorable experience.

Official Website: Hitachi Seaside Park

April is an amazing time to visit Japan, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and you can feel the beginning of a new season. We hope you found something that excites you about enjoying Japan in the spring! We hope that all visitors to Japan will create wonderful memories during this season when you can feel the fusion of Japanese tradition and modernity. You can enjoy a wide variety of activities such as cherry blossom viewing, traditional festivals, and urban fashion events!

