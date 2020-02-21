One Day trip from Kyoto to Nara Suggested Itinerary [HIGHLIGHT 8hours]

Japan’s first permanent capital was established in the year 710 at Heijo, the city now known as Nara. As the influence and political ambitions of the city’s powerful Buddhist monasteries grew to become a serious threat to the government, the capital was moved to Nagaoka in 784.

Nara is located less than one hour from Kyoto and Osaka. Due to its past as the first permanent capital, it remains full of historic treasures, including some of Japan’s oldest and largest temples. And of course you can see a lot of deer!!

Suggested Itinerary

・9:00-10:00 Go to Nara.

The convenient way is to use JR line.

It takes about 45 minutes (only 7 station from JR-Kyoto station to JR-Nara station to use Miyakoji rapid service).

And the cost is 710 JPY.

Fun trip is gonna be start!

・10:30 Kasuga Taisha shrine

Kasuga Taisha shrine is Nara’s most celebrated shrine.

It was established at the same time as the capital and is dedicated to the deity responsible for the protection of the city. Kasuga Taisha shrine was also the tutelary shrine of the Fujiwara, Japan’s most powerful family clan during most of the Nara and Heian Periods. Like the Ise Shrines, Kasuga Taisha had been periodically rebuilt every 20 years for many centuries. In the case of Kasuga Taisha, however, the custom was discontinued at the end of the Edo Period.

You can go by bus from JR Nara station.

Kasuga Taisha Shirne website

・11:30 Wakakusa mountain

From Kasuga shrine you can walk around this area.

This mountain is about 350 meters tall and affords unobstructed views over Nara City.

Tourists are allowed to climb Mount Wakakusayama all year round except during winter.

The grassy slope of the mountain is lined by cherry trees that are usually in full bloom around early April.

A steep trail leads along the leftmost edge of the slope to a plateau halfway up the mountain with great views over the city. It takes about 15-20 minutes to reach the plateau and many people do not hike farther. An additional 20-30 minutes would get you to the mountain’s peak.

Wakakusa mountain

・11:45 Nigatsudo & Sangatsudo

Built on a hill, Nigatsudo has wonderful views from its terrace back over Todaiji, the five-story pagoda at Kofukuji Temple, Nara Park and as far as Mount Ikoma on the border of Osaka and Nara prefectures on a clear day. To reach the platform at the top of the temple ascend by either the stone steps or the covered wooden walkway.

Nigatudo

・12:00 Todaiji Temple (world heritage site)

Todaiji (Great Eastern Temple) is one of Japan’s most famous and historically significant temples and a landmark of Nara. The temple was constructed in 752 as the head temple of all provincial Buddhist temples of Japan and grew so powerful that the capital was moved from Nara to Nagaoka in 784 in order to lower the temple’s influence on government affairs.

Todaiji’s main hall, the Daibutsuden (Big Buddha Hall) is the world’s largest wooden building.

Todaiji Temple website

・13:00 Lunch

・14:00 Nara park

The park is home to hundreds of freely roaming deer. Considered in Shinto to be messengers of the gods, Nara’s nearly 1200 deer have become a symbol of the city and have even been designated as a natural treasure. Nara’s deer are surprisingly tame, although they can be aggressive if they think you will feed them. Deer crackers are for sale around the park, and some deer have learned to bow to visitors to ask to be fed.

Nara Park website

・15:00 Kofukuji Temple

It was first built in 730, and was most recently rebuilt in 1426. At 50 meters, the five story pagoda is Japan’s second tallest, just seven meters shorter than the five story pagoda at Kyoto’s Toji Temple. Kofukuji’s pagoda is both a landmark and symbol of Nara.

Kofukuji Temple website

・15:30 Naramachi walk

In Naramachi you will experience the atmosphere of old times created by old “machiya” (historic merchant townhouses) and small alleys full of interesting sights. You can see some cute shops and shopping.

Details about Naramachi

・16:00 Back to JR Nara station



・17:00 JR Kyoto station

<If you have a time> Isuien garden

Isuien means “garden founded on water”, and the garden’s name is derived from the fact that its ponds are fed by the small adjacent Yoshikigawa River.

This garden is so beautiful. You should enjoy the time with Japanese tea.

You could know more about Isuien Garden

In temples, shrines, or city in Nara, you might have tremendous fun.

If you have a good guide, you could enjoy more and more.

