15 Events and Things to Do in Japan in April 2025

Writer’s profile Mao Goto is a Japanese freelancer who was born in Hayama, Kanagawa prefecture, and raised in Tokyo. Since 2016 she lives in the Taito Ward, home to a lot of Japanese culture hotspots such as Asakusa, Akihabara, and Ueno. She has been interested in the field of English education in Japan and got her Master’s degree in March 2020. A lover of photography, travel, sweets, and cross-stitch. Contact her via Facebook.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Among the four seasons in Japan, April is the month when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and spring is in full swing. For foreign visitors to Japan, this is truly the moment when the beauty and culture of Japan shine brightest, as we enter a season of new beginnings. When you visit Japan during this time of the year, the streets are filled with the colors of spring and a variety of fascinating events are held. The whole of Japan comes alive, history and traditions harmonize with the modern world, and April in Japan offers a comprehensive list of fascinating activities and events, all of which allow visitors to fully enjoy the charms of spring in Japan, and all of which are steeped in unique Japanese culture and customs, creating a wonderful and unforgettable experience. How to access all these wonders, you ask?

Read along and discover the best things to do this year in April!

1. Cherry Blossom Viewing

If you visit Japan in April, you absolutely cannot miss the charm of cherry blossoms. For a long time, cherry blossoms have held a special place in the hearts of Japanese people, and there are many beautiful cherry blossom viewing spots scattered throughout the country. The blooming time of cherry blossoms varies from region to region and is influenced by the local climate. So, if you are planning to view cherry blossoms at a particular location, you can rely on the “Cherry Blossom Full Bloom Forecast Map”. By referring to this map, you can fully enjoy the beauty of spring in Japan without missing the moment when the cherry blossoms are at their most beautiful.

Forecast website: Cherry Blossom Forecast

2. Sakura Food and Drinks

Along with the cherry blossoms that bloom in April, “limited edition cherry blossom sweets” and “cherry blossom tasting drinks” are enjoyed throughout Japan. Cherry blossom-flavored cookies, cakes, chocolates, etc., are all available; the elegant aroma of cherry blossoms spreads in your mouth, reminding you of the arrival of spring. At cafes, like the popular Starbucks as well as other cafes will offer limited-edition cherry blossom-flavored milk tea and café lattes. Special food and drinks associated with cherry blossoms only available at this time of the year are an essential part of enjoying the elegance of spring. Enjoy the delicacies of spring while being enveloped in the flavor of cherry blossoms!

Want to have a chance to make (and eat!) your own Japanese sweets? Check out the Making Japanese sweets, Sakura Nerikiri (cherry blossoms) and drinking Matcha experience Class in Yokohama!

3. Strawberry Picking

The strawberry season, which comes in spring, is enjoyed and loved by many people throughout Japan. Strawberry farms throughout Japan hold special strawberry picking events during this time of year, where visitors can enjoy all the sweet and delicious Japanese strawberries they can eat. You can enjoy the delicious taste of strawberries they have picked themselves while hand-picking fresh, fruitful strawberries. Strawberry picking is a luxurious experience where you can enjoy the arrival of spring and delicious strawberries at the same time.

For a convenient strawberry picking adventure, you can take a bus tour to Mother Farm in Chiba prefecture from Tokyo!

4. Visit Flower Festival

Maarten Heerlien, CC BY 2.0 via Flickr

In this magical season, Japan explodes with flower festivals across the country. But among these, a quieter yet deeply moving celebration unfolds: Hanamatsuri, the Buddha’s Birthday. On April 8th, temples across Japan, including Tokyo’s beloved Sensoji Temple in Asakusa, honor Bussho-e, the day of Buddha’s birth. At Sensoji, a beautiful depiction of his birth graces the main hall, and solemn, peaceful ceremonies are held. Though Hanamatsuri is a serene affair, it holds a special charm, unlike the vibrant, bustling festivals we often imagine. You can find unique amulets and religious keepsakes, treasures only available on this day, adding a touch of the sacred to your visit. The fragrant blossoms, the gentle rituals, and the warmth of the spring sunshine combine to make a simple temple visit feel truly extraordinary.

When: April 8, every year

5. Go Clam Digging

Ready for a really off-the-beaten-path experience? Try your hand at clam digging! Clam digging, or shiohigari, is a delightful tradition that’s still alive and kicking. Sweet and briny clams are a staple, often gracing miso soups or steamed with sake. And while you could grab them at the store, why not experience the thrill of the hunt? While this was an essential activity in the olden days, it became a springtime leisure activity for the Japanese in the Edo period. You can even try it near Tokyo! Kisarazu Nakanoshima Park in Chiba is a seashell paradise overflowing with clams of many types and sizes. Picture yourself sifting through the sand, finding these little gems, and if you’re lucky enough to have a kitchen at your Airbnb or are staying in an apartment hotel, imagine the feast you’ll be able to bring back and create! It’s a simple pleasure, a connection to the sea, and a unique way to experience Japanese culture.

Website: Kisarazu Nakanoshima Park (fee: Adults from Jr. High school students and above, 2000 yen/2 kg., Children 4 and up, 1100 yen/1 kg.)

6. Make Plans for Golden Week

Ah, Golden Week! Japan’s major holiday time is from late April to early May. This is when the whole country seems to pause, take a deep breath, and celebrate with national holidays like Constitution Day and Children’s Day. Long vacations are a rare treat in Japan, so Golden Week is a precious chance for everyone to explore. You’ll see busy train stations, families setting off on adventures, and the joyful buzz of a nation embracing its time off. But here’s a friendly heads-up: popular spots fill up fast, and Shinkansen trains often require reserved tickets only during the holidays. So, if you dream of joining the adventure, book your accommodations and train tickets early! That way, with a little planning, you can dive headfirst into the Golden Week adventures.

When: April 29 – May 5, 2025

7. Enjoy Easter Events

nagi usano, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Hold on a moment. You might be wondering: Is Easter in Japan? While it’s true that Japan isn’t a Christian nation, the country still blossoms with Easter events! Though not a national holiday, Japan embraces Easter with its own flair. There are plenty of chances to indulge in spring treats at Ikea’s Easter Fair or sip afternoon tea at a whimsical Easter picnic at the Tokyo Prince Hotel. For a truly immersive experience, Universal Studios Japan in Osaka goes full-on kawaii during its Easter celebration, featuring lively “Egg Dances” and charming character greetings. And Tokyo Disneyland transforms into an Easter wonderland for two months, starting on April 1, complete with egg hunts, dazzling parades, themed menus, and adorable souvenirs. It’s a celebration of springtime cheer, where the spirit of Easter intertwines with Japan’s love for all things adorable.

8. Watch Sports

When April arrives, the hearts of sports fans throughout Japan are filled with excitement. This is because the baseball season is about to begin, and teams begin to put forth their best effort to win the season championship. With a wide range of talent, from rookies to veterans, baseball games are full of realistic moments. Soccer is also hitting full stride this time of year, since the season starts in early spring. Please come to Japan to share in the excitement and excitement of the season openers and experience the fascination of sports in Japan!

9. Go on a Picnic

If you find yourself in Japan during April, do yourself a favor: pack up some tasty treats and head to a park or garden for a delightful picnic. You’ll join in on the cherished tradition of hanami, where everyone gathers to welcome spring’s warmth and bask in the beauty of the cherry blossoms. But even after the last cherry blossom petal has fluttered to the ground, the spring weather remains perfect for picnicking. The air is still crisp and fresh, the sun is shining, and the parks are bursting with vibrant green leaves and colorful flowers. So, whether it’s under cherry blossoms or simply enjoying the sunshine, grab your favorite picnic goodies and savor the simple joy of a spring day in Japan!

10. Ashikaga Flower Park Spring Festival

Ashikaga Flower Park is a theme park of beautiful flowers in Tochigi Prefecture. About 30,000 brightly colored tulips fill the park with flowers, enveloping visitors in a pleasant spring air. From mid-April to mid-May, the park is especially at its best with the spectacular wisteria flowers. The beautiful purple color of the wisteria is mesmerizing to behold and leaves one moved beyond words. The scent of wisteria and the beautiful purple flowers wafting through the park combine to give visitors a taste of spring in all its splendor. Come to Ashikaga Flower Park to feel the arrival of spring and enjoy a moment of peace and tranquility while experiencing the beauty of nature.

Website: Ashikaga Flower Park Spring Festival

11. Nemophila Viewing at Hitachi Seaside Park

Hitachi Seaside Park is a natural park located in Ibaraki Prefecture, and is a popular spot for both local and international visitors. Especially in mid-April, nemophila spreads all over the park, enveloping it in a carpet of blue flowers. The sight is almost magical, and the park is a favorite photogenic spot. Hitachi Seaside Park is a place where the coming of spring and beautiful flowers are in harmony, providing a wonderful and memorable experience.

Website: Hitachi Seaside Park

12. Hit Okinawa’s Beaches

April in Japan is still a bit chilly, with occasional days requiring a jacket. However, if you are looking for a warmer place, Okinawa is the perfect choice; the temperature there in April is warmer than in Honshu, and is considered to be very comfortable. The beautiful waters of Okinawa offer the perfect environment for diving, sunbathing on the beach, or just relaxing and taking it easy. You will enjoy relaxing in the spring weather in Okinawa, where mild temperatures and beautiful nature coexist.

13. Takayama Festival

The Takayama Festival is held in Takayama City, Gifu Prefecture, twice a year: the Sanno Festival in the spring and the Hachiman Festival in the fall. The spring Sanno Festival in particular is acclaimed as one of the three most beautiful festivals in Japan. Held annually from April 14 to 15, it is a remarkable festival that is rich in local tradition and culture. A portable shrine is set up at the center of the festival, and lion dances and traditional music are performed in splendid fashion. The power of the shishi dance (lion dance) and the rhythm of the cockfighting music add a unique liveliness and energy to the festival. The festival is sure to bring excitement and emotion to all who visit. On the night of the 14th, in particular, the town is decorated with about 100 lanterns, which are paraded through the streets. The procession of these floats, lit by the twinkling lights of the lanterns, creates a dreamlike and beautiful spectacle. The night of the Takayama Festival is a mixture of tradition and creativity, inviting the viewer into a world of fantasy.

When: April 14 – 15, every year

14. Kamakura Festival

The Kamakura Festival is a traditional sightseeing event that has been held since 1959, and is a colorful springtime event in Kamakura. Held every year from the second Sunday to the third Sunday in April, the festival is centered around Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gu Shrine and features a variety of events such as Shizunomai (dancing in silence) and Nodate (outdoor tea ceremony). The main event of the festival is known as “Yabusame (horse back Archery on horseback)”. An archery rider gallops toward the target on horseback and hits the target with arrows with great accuracy, which is a very powerful sight. This traditional horseback archery is one of the highlights of the Kamakura Festival and attracts many visitors. Please feel the arrival of spring at the Kamakura Festival, where local history and culture are alive and well.

When: April 13 – 20, 2025

Website: Kamakura Festival

15. Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

A place where you can enjoy snow even though it is spring season? That is the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route. When the Route becomes open to the public for the first time in the year, it’s truly a sight to behold. Snow walls reaching 20 meters high, which can be described as grooves that seem to have been carved into the snow, are its characteristic sight. These snow walls tower over the roadway, and their power is overwhelming! They are definitely well worth seeing. For any fans of Mario Kart, they may remind you of a certain course from the N64 game. Enjoy the snowy scenery and spend a moment mesmerized by the beauty of nature on the Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route in spring.

Website: Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route

April is an amazing time to visit Japan, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom and you can feel the beginning of a new season. We hope you found something that excites you about enjoying Japan in the spring! We hope that all visitors to Japan will create wonderful memories during this season when you can feel the fusion of Japanese tradition and modernity. You can enjoy a wide variety of activities such as cherry blossom viewing, traditional festivals, and urban fashion events

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if you have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Tsukiji Fish Market Food and Drink Tour

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

▶Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!

Stay informed of the best travel tips to Japan, the most exciting things to do and see, and the top experiences to have with the Japan Wonder Travel Newsletter. Every week we will introduce you to our latest content.