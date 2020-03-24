Places to Visit in Roppongi, a Buzzing Business & Party District in Harmony with Nature!

Roppongi is one of the busiest districts in Tokyo, and some might think it is only for businessmen because of the headquarters of famous (international) companies and the tall buildings located in the area. It is also a popular place to go out, together with the neighbouring areas it is known for its vibrant nightlife, with many clubs and bars located here. However, Roppongi is also a great place to discover the modern side of Tokyo during the day. It has several kinds of attractions including amazing art museums where you can have great artistic experiences and also some of the tallest observation decks, listed on our best places to see incredible views of the Tokyo skyline. In this article, we will introduce the best places to visit in Roppongi area!

1. Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower is a complex that is comprised of shopping mall, office floors, and art museums. It has 54 floors and 6 basements in total, and is ranked 6th among the tallest buildings in Tokyo. The Mori Tower offers two different observation decks called Tokyo City View on the 52nd floor and Tokyo Sky Deck on the top floor. We will compare the details of them below, make sure to check it out.

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower

Tokyo City View / Tokyo Sky deck

They are two observation decks in the Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, and both have been visited by a number of tourists as a great spot to enjoy the stunning view of Tokyo. Tokyo City View is an indoor observatory which also has a gallery space called “Sky Gallery”, where they occasionally hold special events and exhibits. On the other hand, Tokyo Sky Deck is an open-air rooftop observation deck and to enter you need to pay an additional ¥500. But well worth, we think, because you can enjoy a panoramic view of the never ending city outside and not behind glass. Af night you can also see Tokyo Tower beautifully illuminated. Tickets are available on the 3rd floor at the ticket counter.

Tokyo City View

10am – 11pm

Observatory access ¥1,800 (including entrance to the Mori Art Museum)

Sky Deck access additional ¥500

2. Mori Art Museum

Mori Art Museum is a museum on the 53rd floor of Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, which means this is the highest indoor exhibit space in Japan! Since the opening of the Mori Tower in 2003, it has been holding impressive exhibits mainly focusing on contemporary art. They also organize unique exhibits featuring new technologies, so it is enjoyable even for people who don’t have a strong interest in art. Please visit their website to check their latest exhibits.

Mori Art Museum

10am – 5pm Tuesday

10am – 10pm Other days

¥1,800 (including entrance to the Tokyo City View Observatory)

3. Tokyo Tower

This famous, red and white coloured landmark is located near Roppongi, within walking distance from Roppongi station. The Japanese version of the Eifel Tower (did you know it is taller than the one in Paris?) is one of Tokyo’s most famous sights. You can visit two observation decks and there is also an express ticket available to skip the lines!

Tokyo Skytree

8am – 10pm (last admission 9pm)

Combi ticket from ¥3,100

Tembo Galleria from ¥1,000

Tembo Deck from ¥2,100

4. Shrines & Temples

Roppongi is home to numerous shrines and temples, both big and small. Such as the Atago shrine with its steep stairs. It is widely believed that you will have a successful career once completing climbing up all stairs. The Nogi shrine, located northwest of Tokyo Midtown, was built to pay homage to former general Nogi Maresuke and his wife, who both committed suicide upon hearing news of Emperor Meiji’s death. The Buddhist Zojoji temple is a one of the oldest surviving wooden structures in Tokyo, situated east of the Roppongi Hills.

5. Try some of Tokyo’s finest cuisine

There are several kinds of restaurants in Roppongi that cater for all tastes. The area is home to some of the best restaurants that Tokyo has to offer. For example Sukiyabashi Jiro, run by the second son of the sushi chef Jiro from the documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi (correct, the restaurant itself was also mentioned in the documentary). But also some of the best ramen and tonkatsu places are located in the area. In addition, it will come as no surprise given the international character of Roppongi, that some delicious foreign restaurants can be found here too.





6. Tokyo Midtown

Tokyo Midtown is a massive mixed-use development that opened in 2007. It doesn’t refer to any specific building, but to a development area which has offices, hotels, shops, parks, and even more! In this area you will see the outstanding tower called Midtown Tower, currently the 2nd tallest tower in Tokyo. This area gets really crowded during cherry blossom season and also when the Christmas lights are illuminating the city. But just walking around the area is fun all year round! It is also very accessible as it is directly connected to Roppongi station underground (The Toei Oedo Line and The Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line).

Tokyo Midtown

7. SUNTORY Museum of Art

This museum, located in Tokyo Midtown area, is owned by the Suntory corporation, a famous distributor of beverages in Japan and opened 1961. Once you enter the building, you will immediately feel the elegant and quiet atmosphere which makes you feel relaxed and helps you forget that you are in a busy, urban area. Every other Thursday you can also join a tea ceremony with seasonal Japanese sweets in this quiet oasis amid the city. There is also a nice souvenir shop offering Japanese traditional goods that reflect the museum’s concept “Art in life”.

SUNTORY Museum of Art

10am – 6pm weekdays

10am – 8pm weekend

Admission fee varies by exhibition

Tea ceremony ¥1,000 per person

8. The National Art Center Tokyo

The National Art Center Tokyo was opened in 2007 as a 5th national museum in Japan. It calls “Art Center” itself, as it has no owned collection of general exhibits, but offers exhibition space for several art organisations to display their works and collections to public. It also holds some educational events such as lectures and symposiums that give visitors a great opportunity to learn about art. In addition, the design of the glass building itself is stunning! It is directly connected to Nogizaka station on the Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line, and is walking distance from Roppongi station as well.

The National Art Center Tokyo

10am – 6pm

Admission fee varies by exhibition

9. Mohri Garden

If you feel a little bit tired from your trip to the big city and want to take a break, Mohri Garden is the perfect place for you! It is a tiny Japanese-style park with a pond and seasonal plants located between Roppongi Hills Mori Tower and TV Asahi headquarters. It was originally owned as a private garden by Mohri family, feudal lords in Edo era nearly 350 years ago. You can enjoy the traditional Japanese-style garden with a great diversity of plants and small creatures throughout year. This quaint hideaway is also a popular hanami spot, so remember that it can get crowded in cherry blossom season.

Mohri Garden

Open 24 hrs

10. TV Asahi

TV Asahi is a Japanese television company founded in 1959 which has its headquarters newly opened in Roppongi Hills complex. Their TV programs have been popular for over 60 years, with Doraemon probably being to number 1 (world) famous TV anime series among them. You can see a number of sets and displays of popular TV shows exhibited in the lobby of the building, and it is allowed to take photos with them – free of charge! There is also a souvenir shop selling unique merchandise. If you love Japanese animation, be sure to check it out.

Where to stay in Roppongi

Roppongi is obviously one of the most developed districts in Tokyo, and is still under continuous development. At the same time, there are a lot of quiet, traditional or cultural spots surrounded by nature or offering unique experiences and memories to tourists. If you find any of the above interesting or attracting, it is surely worth adding it to your itinerary in Tokyo!

