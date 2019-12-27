The Best 7 Places where you can experience Shodo (Japanese Calligraphy) in Tokyo

We often receive various questions from customer and sometimes I get a request that “I want to experience Shodo (Calligraphy). where can I find those places?”. Don’t worry about it, I will summarize the places where you can experience it in Tokyo. Get ready~

Asakusa Culture Tourist Information Center (Asakusa)

Although they only perform twice a month, it is free of charge to participate and experience Calligraphy.

Kabuki calligraphy called “Kanteiryu”, which is a traditional culture in Edo and this class is starting from April 2018. Please have a try if you have time to meet their schedule.

Time: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, start from 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Fees: free of charge

Location: 2-18-9 Kaminarimon, Taito-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Tel: 03-3842-5501

Asakusa Jidaiya (Asakusa)

You can learn the basic writing technique by using ink, brush and washi paper, and experience calligraphy by writing Kanji, Hiragana, Katakana which you can choose your favourite letter or words. Finally you can even bring your work as a gift.

Time: 45 minutes

Fees: 5,000yen per person (Minimum number of participants is 2)

Location: 〒111-0034 2-3-5, Kaminari-mon, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-3843-0890

*Only 6 years old or above are allowed to participate

Yanesen Tourist Infomation & Culture Centre

As the calligraphy lesson is in private, therefore you can enjoy it without any other guests. Instructor will help you to write your name in Kanji and you can take it as a souvenir. As an option, you can also make your own Kanji T-shirt by writing by your own or by instructor.

Time: 60 minutes

Fees: 4,850yen per person / 2 or more, 3,850yen per person

Location: Yanaka3-13-7, Taitou-Ku , Tokyo,110-0001

Tel: 03-3828-7878

http://www.ti-yanesen.jp/

Kanji House (Asakusa)

Instead of calligraphy lesson, it is a place where you can bring back the works written by students after experienced the way of Shodo (calligraphy).

Time: 10:00am – 8:00pm

Price: 4,000yen / person

Address: 2F 1-8-10 Hanakawado, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Contact: info@w-s.jp

http://kanji-house.com/

Japanese Calligraphy Shibuya & Shinjuku Tokyo (Shibuya · Shinjuku)

Although the calligraphy class is mainly for Japanese, they also welcome for foreign travelers if you are interested.

Now they are aggressively to setup their homepage, Tripadvisor etc. in English too.

Time: 90 minutes

Fees: 4,500yen / person

Address:

Shibuya Studio ⇒ Uguisudanicho 18-1, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0032 (MISEKI92 Bldg 2F)

Shinjuku Studio ⇒ Yoyogi 2-24-7 Yoyogi Green Heim, Tokyo 151-0053 (Ground floor #106)

Contact: info@calligraphy-lesson.com

http://calligraphytokyo.wixsite.com/calligraphyart

Koomon (Nihonbashi)

Through experience calligraphy, you can enjoy your time by feeling the spiritual and artistic technique of expression of Shodo.

It definitely let your tour more memorable by make the work on your own.

Demonstration and interpretation will be performed by instructor before you make your own work.

Address: 〒103-0027 Buyo Bldg, 2/F, 3-8-16 Nihonbashi Chuoku, Tokyo Japan

Tel: 03-5203-5737

http://www.koomon.com/j_culture_calligraphy.html

Udoyoshi Calligraphy Class (Ochanomizu)

This is the place where you can learn the Style of Calligraphy called “Wayo”.

Time: 60 minutes

Fees: 4,100yen / person (Minimum number of participants: 2, reservation is required)

Address: Tokyo, Bunkyo, Yushima 2-14-12

Tel: 03-3834-0639

http://shodo.tokyo/fee

