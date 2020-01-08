10 Recommended Nature Spots in Tokyo

Do you know there are many places where you can appreciate the nature in Tokyo? You may imagine that Tokyo is the big city with lots of buildings, people, shops etc. but there are some places you can still enjoy nature and beautiful landscapes. If you feel a little bit tired from the hustle and bustle of the city, how about taking a little getaway trip to appreciate nature in Tokyo?

In this article, we will introduce you the 10 best nature spots in Tokyo!

1, Todoroki Valley

Todoroki Valley is located in Setagaya ward, the southern part of Tokyo, and it’s the only valley in central Tokyo. It only takes about 20 mins from Shibuya by train and it is one of the most accessible nature spots in Tokyo. As you walk through on a walking trail along the river for about 1 km, you will find yourself in full of nature.There is also a Japanese garden to see and also there is a small cafe where you can take a rest and have something to eat or drink.

<Access>

3 minutes by walk from Todoroki station(Tokyu-Ooimachi line). From Shibuya, takes Tokyu-toyoko line, then transfer to Tokyu-Ooimachi line at Jiyugaoka station. Total about 30 minutes by train.

2, Mt. Takao

Mt. Takao is a well known nature spot in Tokyo as the mountain where people can climb easily. The altitude is 599m, and there are 6 main hiking trails that you can take to climb up to the summit. If you don’t want to get tired or don’t have enough time to complete the full trail, you can take a cable car to reach to the summit. While climbing, you can see lots of nature and the temple called “Yakuoin”.Make a stop at the observatory and the view from the observatory is amazing!

Here is more details of Mt. Takao: “Mt. Takao”, Michelin Three Star and The closest mountain from central Tokyo.

<Access>

Start point is in front of Takaosanguchi station. From Shinjuku station, takes 50-60 minutes by Keio Line or JR Chuo Line.

3, Meiji Shrine

Meiji shrine is sacred and the most visited Shinto shrine in Tokyo. It is dedicated to the emperor Meiji and empress Shoken. The emperor Meiji played an important role to modernize the country during the transition period. When you walk through the forested grounds with 170,000 trees donated from all over Japan, you can feel nature and the Japanese spirit.

There are some Torii-gate which is the entrance to realm of gods.You can see good view of Torii-gate with trees there.

<Access>

2-3 minutes by walk from Harajuku station to the entrance.

4, Akigawa Valley

Akigawa Valley is located in Akiruno City, the western part of Tokyo. It takes about 60 mins by rapid train from the central part of Tokyo. The valley is surrounded by mountains, river and forests and visitors can enjoy the natural environment through four seasons. The autumn leaves season is especially beautiful and totally recommended. You can get some rest with fresh air and the stream of clear water from the river. You can enjoy lots of activities there too!

<Access>

60 minutes by train from central of Tokyo. Better to take Chuo Line from Shinjuku station and then transfer to Oume Line at Tachikawa station. Then, Transfer to Itsukaichi Line at Haijima station.

5, Okutama Area

Okutama is the farthest nature spot you can access by train from central Tokyo. It is one of the unexplored spots in Japan. Okutama is surrounded by beautiful and magnificent nature. You can go to Lake Okutama which was created with the construction of the Dam. Their blue water surrounded by greens are beautiful and photogenic. This is great area to hike too!

<Access>

90 minutes by train from central of Tokyo. Better to take Chuo Line from Shinjuku station and then transfer to Oume Line at Tachikawa station. Then, Transfer at Oume to Okutama direction.

6, Hamarikyu

This is one of the most famous gardens in Tokyo located next to Tsukiji Market near Ginza area. This was remodeled as a public garden on the site of a villa of Tokugawa family who is Shogun in the 17th century. You can also enjoy matcha at a tea house by the pond.

<Access>

To Otemon gate, get off at Oedo Line Tsukiji Shijo station or Shiodome station and walk 7 minutes.

Open Hours 9:00-17:00 (Last entrance 16:30)

7, Kiyosumi Garden

Kiyosumi Garden is also a traditional Japanese garden located in Fukagawa, the east side of Tokyo. It is not as big as Hamarikyu so it is easy to explore all around the garden. The view is beautiful and you can get the calm and relaxing feelings from it.

<Access>

Take Oedo Line or Hanzomon Line and get off Kiyosumi Shirakawa station. Walk 3 minutes.

8, Shinjuku Gyoen

Shinjuku Gyoen has not only Japanese garden but also European gardens.The mixture of those gardens makes the atmosphere more elegant. It was originally a residence of Naito family in 16th century and finished the construction in 1906 as an imperial garden. This is one of the biggest parks in Tokyo.

<Access>

To Shinjuku Gate, 10 minutes walk from JR/ Keio/ Odakyu Line Shinjuku station.

Open Hours

Oct.1st – Mar.14 9:00-16:00 Mar.15 – Jun.30

Aug.21 – Sep.30 9:00-17:30 Jul.1st – Aug.20 9:00-18:30

Closed every Monday

9, Yoyogi Park

Easy access from the main sightseeing spots like Shibuya and Harajuku.You can stop by when you visit Meiji Shrine as well. This is a big park and you will see many people relaxing there or playing some games. In the spring time, it gets very popular for Cherry Blossom trees.

<Access>

3 minutes walk from JR Line Harajuku station, 3 minutes walk from Chiyoda Line Yoyogi Koen station, 3 minutes walk from Chiyoda or Fukutoshin Line Meiji jingu mae station

10, Showa Memorial Park

You can see varieties of flowers and plants at this huge park on each season.It opened in 1983 to celebrate 50th anniversary for Emperor Showa. Once a year in summer, there is a big fireworks festival held there.

<Access>

To Akebono Gate, 10 minutes walk from JR Chuo Line Tachikawa station

Open Hours 9:30-16:30

These are our recommended nature spots in Tokyo.There are some spots you can enjoy the nature in the middle of the big city as well as places which are a little bit far away from the central part of Tokyo.

Do you want to know the histories and fun facts behind the area? Then why don’t you take this “Tokyo Private Tour” and customize your trip to enjoy both modern cityscape and nature in Tokyo in one day?

Japan Wonder Travel Tokyo Private Tour

If you would like to get more information about guided tours in Tokyo, please visit our website.

We hope you have a good time in Tokyo!

Other recommended article if you stay in Tokyo

7 Days Suggested Itinerary in Japan

Shrines & Temples in Tokyo & Kanto Area

One day trip to historical town “Kawagoe”