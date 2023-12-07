5 Best Kimono Rental Shops in Kanazawa

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

Welcome to the enchanting world of Kanazawa, where many historic elements remain in great condition, resulting in a great traditional experience. If you’re familiar with Kyoto, which has been often claimed to be the cultural/historical hub of Japan, you’ll understand exactly why the prefecture has been referred to as “Little Kyoto”. The areas of Takayama and Shirakawago are also truly remarkable. Exploring this captivating region in a traditional Japanese Kimono adds a layer of cultural richness to your journey. To make your experience truly memorable, we’ve curated a list of the best Kimono rental shops in Kanazawa, ensuring you don’t just visit, but immerse yourself in the beauty of this historical gem.

1. Kimono Rental Wargo Kanazawa Shop

Starting off with a name well recognized for its affordable and accessible Kimono rentals is Wargo, with one of their stores nestled in the heart of Kanazawa. Even with various stores nation-wide, the experience here is humble and catered to each visitor. The shop offers an extensive selection of Kimonos, from antique to more modern, from vibrant patterns to classic designs, allowing you to choose the perfect ensemble for your adventure. The staff’s meticulous attention to detail ensures that each Kimono is a masterpiece, capturing the essence of Kanazawa’s rich heritage. They offer a variety of plans as well so you’ll be able to adjust it perfectly to your plan.

As you wander through the city’s historic districts like Higashi Chaya, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time, surrounded by the beauty of traditional wooden tea houses and cherry blossom-lined streets. You won’t go wrong with this choice, its breadth is wide among various regions and is a reliable service overall. Enhance your experience by opting for a package that includes hairstyling, providing an authentic finishing touch to your Kanazawa escapade. Don’t forget to capture the magic with photos against the city’s picturesque backdrop!

2. Kokoyui

For those seeking a blend of tradition and contemporary style, Kokoyui is another solid option that keeps it simple yet effective. This Kimono rental shop in Kanazawa seamlessly merges classic designs with modern aesthetics while their selection may not seem quite as diverse as Wargo’s, (though still very impressive at 800 different options) the Kimono are quality and the service is top-notch. Additionally, they do offer an interpretation service in case you’d like to venture through Kanazawa worry-free.



The shop’s friendly staff provides valuable insights into pairing accessories, ensuring your ensemble is both culturally respectful and fashion-forward. As you embark on your Kanazawa journey, Kokoyui transforms your exploration into a vibrant celebration of tradition and style. If you’re looking for a solid option with great versatility, reliability, and the convenient option of having an interpreter, then this is the shop for you.

3. Vasara Kimono Rental

Another nation-wide line of Kimono rental shops, like Wargo, is Vasara Kimono Rental. The store invites you to step into a world where craftsmanship and history intertwine. This shop takes pride in its meticulously crafted Kimonos, each a testament to the skill and dedication of Japanese artisans. The line seems to be particularly optimized for special occasions, such as Shichi-go-san, meaning “7, 5, 3”, ages at which children are dressed in Kimono for their birthdays.

Choosing a Kimono from Vasara is not just a selection; it’s an experience. While you can make reservations online, a truly wonderful part about the experience is having the staff help and discuss with you what the best choice is and why. Regardless of how you do it, you’ll surely be in for an array of memories. Vasara has 2 stores in Kanazawa, so you’ll also find it easy to adjust the location to your plan for further convenience.

4. Kimono Iroha

Dive into a kaleidoscope of colors at Kimono Iroha, where the vibrant hues of traditional garments mirror the lively spirit of Kanazawa. This rental shop celebrates the diversity of Japanese culture through its extensive palette of Kimonos and large array of traditional accessories, inviting you to choose an ensemble that resonates with your individuality. Like Kokoyui, this shop is only located in Kanazawa, so you might get a more local experience!

Whether you’re exploring the Omicho Market or wandering through the Geisha districts, Kimono Iroha ensures that your attire reflects the vivacity of your surroundings. The shop’s expert staff provides valuable guidance on color coordination, allowing you to blend seamlessly with the cultural tapestry of Kanazawa. There are a variety of plans here as well to fit each occasion perfectly, so be sure to share your plan with the staff so they can help you find the best one. Be sure to embrace the opportunity to participate in a traditional tea ceremony or join a local festival while adorned in the radiant hues of a Kimono Iroha creation, or even rent their man-powered carriage for a fun and unique experience!

5. Kanazawa Kimono Karen

At Kanazawa Kimono Karen, the spotlight is on you. This boutique rental shop specializes in personalized experiences, tailoring your Kimono adventure to match your preferences and interests. From selecting the perfect fabric to intricate styling, every aspect is curated to make your journey uniquely yours. A strong point of Karen is their price point, with options a bit lower than other stores yet boasting a still incredible experience. Student discounts are also available!

Explore the iconic Kanazawa Castle grounds or traverse the Asanogawa River adorned in a Kimono that tells your story. The shop’s commitment to personalized service ensures that your cultural odyssey in Kanazawa becomes a cherished memory, reflecting your distinct connection to this remarkable city. You’ll surely feel elegant and ready to venture out into the authentic city of Kanazawa in a beautiful kimono, complete with accessories, hair styling, and makeup done right in the store for you.

And there you have it! Your Kanazawa adventure won’t get more authentic than strutting around in a traditional Kimono. Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity and see all the great sites that Kanazawa has to offer, and stay cozy while doing so.

