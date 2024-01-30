10 Events and Things to do in Tokyo in February 2024

Writer’s Profile Luca Wirthmann is a student who was born and raised in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. He will live and work in Tokyo as an intern for almost five months in order to get a better understanding of Japanese culture and develop his personality as well as business skills. In the summer of 2024 he will complete his Business Administration studies and plans to do his master’s program abroad. In his free time he’s both playing and watching sports, checking out new museums, and learning new languages.

Embark on a historical journey with the added delights of strawberry picking or a festive Setsubun celebration for the entire family. Alternatively, indulge in romantic couple activities, such as exploring the Studio Ghibli Candlelight Night or celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

1. Strawberry picking

Nexus Farm Okuma

Get ready to add a burst of sweetness to your February in Tokyo with the city’s beloved tradition- strawberry picking. Picture this: bustling urban life giving way to lush strawberry farms where you can pluck the red gems straight from the vine. What makes it extra special? February is the prime time for strawberries in Tokyo! Families, friends and couples flock to these city-side havens, where the air is filled with the tempting scent of freshly picked strawberries. Want a unique chance to go on a cultural, historical 2- Day adventure while still enjoying strawberry picking and eating ?

Fukushima 2-Day Tour - Memorable Interaction With Those Who Experienced The Nuclear Accident

By Luca Wirthmann on Fukushima Tour

2. Candlelight concert: Studio Ghibli

Embark on a musical journey through Studio Ghibli, including Howl’s Moving Castle, Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro and Princess Mononoke, with captivating performance. Immerse yourself in the dreamy atmosphere, surrounded by candles. The performances on February 10 and March 2, lasting 1 hour and 5 minutes each, promise enchanting experiences of iconic tunes like “summer, “ “A Town with an Ocean View,” and “Merry Go Round of Life.” Tickets prices range from 4,000Yen (Zone D) to 7,800Yen (Zone A). Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Studio Ghibli through the melodic artistry of this captivating music performance.

3. Valentines Day

Embark on a love-filled journey in Japan this February, where Valentine’s Day takes on a sweet and charming scene. Envision this: women taking the lead, crafting handmade chocolates with “giri-choco” for obligatory fits and “honmei-choco” for cherished ones. This delightful reversal sparks an atmosphere of excitement and creativity. Starbucks Japan also releases “Valentines Day Limited” collections such as beverages, tumblers during that season. Immerse yourself in the local chocolate scene by exploring specialty shops or, for a hands-on experience, roll up your sleeves and join chocolate-making workshops. A recommended spot for this delightful experience is at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory.

4. Bunkyo Plum Blossom Festival

Immerse yourself in the sheer beauty of February as you join the cherished tradition of Plum Blossom (Ume) Viewing across Japan. With the winter chill slowly giving way, Ume trees burst into a stunning display of delicate blossoms, transforming parks and gardens into a dreamy canvas of pinks and whites. Tokyo’s Koishikawa Korakuen Garden takes the crown as a picture-perfect spot for Ume viewing, where the sweet fragrance of blossoms creates an enchanting atmosphere. Whether shared with friends or a special someone, relish the delightful experience, taking in the sweet scent and the visual feast of blooming Ume trees. The Plum Blossom Viewing season is more than just nature’s renewal; it’s a chance to appreciate the fleeting beauty of these early spring flowers. Embrace these tranquil moments and let the promise of spring linger in the air.

5. Setsubun

Setsubun, a vibrant and lively Japanese festival, signals the arrival of spring and bids farewell to winter. Celebrated on the eve of spring, this day is steeped in unique traditions. A central custom is the “mamemaki” or “bean-throwing ceremony”, where roasted soybeans are joyfully scattered to ward off evil spirits and usher in good fortune. Enthusiastically, people engage in this ritual, shouting “Oni wa soto, fuku wa uchi!” translating to “Out with the demons, in with good luck!” Another delightful aspect is adorning homes with “fukumame”, symbolic beans believed to bring prosperity. Setsubun is not merely a time to dispel negativity, it is a joyous occasion that brings families together. Participants eat special foods like Ehomaki (lucky direction sushi rolls) and immerse themselves in the lively festivities that symbolize the dawn of a new season.

6. Hatsuuma-sai

Step into the cultural vibes of February in Tokyo with the lively celebration of Hatsuuma-sai, marking the first day of the horse in their traditional calendar. Hatsuuma-sa is a bustling scene where locals and visitors alike gather to kick off the horse year with joy and excitement. Think vibrant parades, traditional performances and an all-around lively atmosphere capturing the spirited nature of the horse. Dive right into the heart of it all by checking out the colorful decorations, taking part in age-old rituals, and, of course, treating your taste buds to some delightful seasonal bites. Whether you’re soaking up the lively energy, snapping pics of creative displays, or just enjoying the festive vibe, Hatsuuma-sai is your ticket to a uniquely spirited February, offering a genuine connection to Japan’s vibrant cultural scene.

7. Tokyo Marathon, Ohme

Gear up for an exhilarating February in Tokyo by joining the spirited tradition of the Tokyo Ohme Road Race. As winter loosens its grip, the city comes alive with the excitement of this annual road race. Imagine runners pounding the pavement along the scenic Ohme Kaido , surrounded by the approaching spring. The route offers not just a physical challenge but also a visual feast, with breathtaking views of nature’s awakening. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or casual participant, the Tokyo Ohme Road Race is an opportunity to embrace the thrill of the run, connect with fellow enthusiasts, and soak in the vibrant atmosphere. So, lace up your running shoes, feel the pulse of Tokyo, and make February unforgettable with the energy of the Ohme Road Race.

8. Kite Market

Get ready for a delightful twist this February in Tokyo with the enchanting Tokyo Kite Market at Oji-Inari-jinja Shrines on each day of the horse. This market’s roots reach back to the Edo Period where fire outbreaks were common. The Kites ability, cutting through winds, locals believed that Kites are lucky charms and could ward off fires. As winter gradually fades, the skies come alive with a burst of colors and shapes, courtesy of this annual kite extravaganza. Imagine strolling through Tokyo’s vibrant markets, filled with an array of designed kites ready to take flight.

9. Itabashi no ta asobi

The Ta-asobi, a captivating “pre-celebration,” symbolizes the prosperity and plentiful harvest ahead of the rice-planting season in Itabashi. The festival, encompassing “Tokumaru Kitano shrines Ta-asobi” and “Akatsuka Suwa Shinres Ta-asobi,” reenacts the entire rice farming season in a lively simulation, expressing hopes for a bountiful harvest. Amidst the festivities, humorous characters convey wishes for descendants’ prosperity and safe births, offering a glimpse into the historical importance of good harvest and family growth in the region. So what are you waiting for? Dive into a festival full of cosplays, history and delectable snacks.

10. Some no Komichi (Fabric Dyeing Festival)

In the past, dye products would publish their dyed fabrics along the Myoshoji River in the Nakai/Ochiai neighborhood near Shinjuku. Some no Komichi is a 3-day dyeing festival that honors this historical practice, allowing visitors to admire the extended, exquisitely dyed pieces above the river. Step back in time as you stroll along the river, encountering local attendees. From the Showa period on, both the Kanda and Myoshoji River is featured with more than 300 small dyeing factories, making this festival a significant event for the region. Take in the spectacle of the dyeing gallery.

Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local's favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There's no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

Kyoto Private Full Day Walking Tour

On this full-day private tour of Kyoto, you will be able to see the highlights of Kyoto in just one day and at the same time develop a deeper understanding of both the culture of the area and Japan as a whole.

