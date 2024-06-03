10 Events and Things to Do in Tokyo in June 2024

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

I’ve got good, bad, and fantastic news about Tokyo in June. The good news is that it’s an excellent time right before things get too hot. The bad news, of course, is its rainy season. But the fantastic news more than makes up for the bad! The month is packed with fun events and things to do in Tokyo, and we made a list of 10 of the best. Stay dry, keep cool, and dive into Japan’s culture while having fun!

1. Fussa Firefly Festival

You only have to head an hour outside Tokyo and into the suburbs to catch the glow of one of Japan’s early summer phenomena: the adored hotaru, more commonly known as a firefly. The festival has classic food stalls and entertainment, but the climax is around 8 pm when 500 fireflies are released along the banks of the Tamagawa River. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to get an excellent firefly-watching spot, and the festival kicks off in the afternoon, making for a fun early summer day.

When: June 9, 3 pm-10 pm

Where: Hotaru Park, Fussa

2. Tokyo River Clean Up

If you strive to leave a place better than how they found it, a little volunteer work could be up your alley! Tokyo River Friends is a group that organizes monthly river clean up events to pick up litter on the banks of the Edogawa and Arakawa rivers. In exchange for your service, the organizers offer a guided eco-walk. This experience is a great way to learn all about the wildlife while you clean up their home. You don’t need to make a reservation; just arrive at the meeting spot at the assigned time and get ready to work!

When: June 2, 1 pm-5:30 pm

Where: Nishi Kasai station 1 pm, riverside 1:30 pm

3. Yokohama Dragon Boat Races

It’s worth visiting neighboring Yokohama to see the thrilling dragon boat races held there. Witness boats that resemble dragons with a crew of 15-20 people per boat. The number of boats is staggering; there are over 4000 participants across 400 teams! The races pull out all the stops as the boats cut through the water on a quest for victory, and the entire event is incredibly exciting. The best place to catch the action is from the seaside path of Yamashita Park, and the races are all held in the port across from the park. This means Yamashita Park becomes the hub for all dragon boat race-related excitement with entertainment and food stalls galore. It’s one of the most festive and exciting festivals this time of year, so if you’re in or around Tokyo in June, you don’t want to miss the 2024 Yokohama Dragon Boat Races!

When: June 1-2

Where: Yamashita Park, Yokohama

4. Mount Takao Beer Mount

Japan has no shortage of mountains to hike, climb, and explore, but what if we told you that one would reward you at the peak with a beer garden? I’m not going to lie; this instantly tops my list of must-climb mountains. If you’ve ever wanted to head to Tokyo’s highest beer garden, ascend 500 meters, where you can overlook skyscrapers and city life while surrounded by woodland. Take a deep breath of mountain air and indulge in an all-you-can-eat and all-you-can-drink menu consisting of Japan’s most popular beer, a buffet of Japanese and Western classics, and a DIY BBQ. The best part? If you’re not the hiking type, you can just hitch a ride to the top via cable car, and sweet, sweet mountain beer is yours!

When: June 15-October 15

Where: Mount Takao

5. Hibiya Music Festival

This, but filled with music and people!

Japan loves music festivals and early June explodes with the Hibiya Music Festival, a free two-day extravaganza where Hibiya Park and Tokyo Hibiya Midtown transform into a concert hub. Expect a range of music genres, including traditional, jazz, rap, rock, a children’s choir, and more. With 50 artists scheduled to perform and artists, actors, and comedians slated to deliver interactive workshops, this is a pretty incredible free event. Funded by crowdfunding, sponsors, and a deep love for new music, the Hibiya Music Festival celebrates artistic boundaries. Don’t worry about breaking the bank – even the most popular events offer free tickets (though snagging them might require a bit of luck!).

When: June 8-9

Where: Hibiya Park and Tokyo Hibiya Midtown

6. Flea Markets

Prepare to shop til you drop because you’ll find no shortage of flea markets in Tokyo during June. The month starts with one of the biggest, the Ohi Racecourse Flea Market, which happens almost every weekend. You’ll find bargains of all kinds, from used clothes to electronics to Japanese antiques and more. Speaking of antiques, there are plenty of markets if that’s your cup of matcha! The first weekend of June offers treasures at the Machida Tenmangu Antique Fair, Hanazono Shrine Antique Market, The Oedo Antique Market, and Nomi no Ichi Antique Market in picturesque Showa Park, to name a few.

If interesting and more modern wares are what you’re after, don’t miss the Mottanai Flea Market, which moves around Tokyo and is always open to bartering. The Ajinomoto Stadium BIG Flea Market is a tremendous all-around market on June 15, with nearly 800 stalls selling everything like fresh local veggies, artisanal items, and antiques. There’s even a Kawaii Flea Market if that’s your bag! If cool vintage clothes are on your list, the hip Shimokitazawa Flea Market is a must-visit. There are fantastic flea markets in every neighborhood, so if that area is your style, chances are the markets will be too!

7. Tsukiji Lion Dance Festival

Immerse yourself in the vibrant chaos of the Tsukiji Lion Dance Festival! Every few years, Tsukiji transforms when roads close down, and the town spills into the streets for a glorious celebration. The star attraction? Gigantic lion heads paraded alongside portable shrines, a sight unlike any other festival in Japan. The main event occurs on Sunday, but events and street stalls are set up over the weekend. The festival happens at Namiyoke Inari Shrine, a place revered for offering blessings of safety, prosperity, and good fortune. The Tsukiji Lion Dance Festival is the perfect time to visit this historic neighborhood, formerly famed for its bustling fish market.

When: June 7-10

Where: Namiyoke Inari Shrine

8. Odawara Castle Hydrangea and Iris Festival

Flower fans, you won’t be left out because one of Japan’s top flower festivals is set to unfurl! With 10,000 irises and about 2,500 hydrangea plants, you can expect a color-coordinated explosion of flowers around Odawara Castle Park. The flowers look especially magical when they’re lit up at night. Revelers can nibble on food truck offerings, and Hanashobu Square will host concerts and performances.

When: early to mid-June

Where: Odawara Castle

9. Candle Night for 1 Million People

Something beautiful and rare happens on the night of the summer solstice in Tokyo. Tokyo Tower turns off its lights to make way for 1690 candles to be lit along a path leading to Zojoji Temple. Candle Night is about more than just Instagram-worthy moments (though, honestly, those will be epic). It’s a night for reflection, a chance to dim the lights on our dependence on electricity and celebrate the beauty of a slower pace. Candle Night reminds us of the power of unity in a world facing climate change, political turmoil, and who-knows-what-else. The event begins at noon at the temple, with food stalls selling tasty grub and fresh produce. The candles are lit from 6 pm to 9 pm.

When: June 21

Where: Zojoji Temple

10. Kagaya Starry Sky World Exhibition

Engage in a breathtaking journey through the cosmos at the Kagaya Starry Skies Exhibition in Yokohama! From May to July, immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring beauty of the universe as captured by the visionary artist Kagaya. This digital artist, planetarium video creator, and famous interstellar photographer will have his works on display with 100 pieces, including 32 new works. Audiences will be starstruck by the photographs and a striking new video projected onto a colossal screen that will transport visitors deep into the heart of the cosmos. This is your chance to experience the universe like never before – a must-see for space enthusiasts, art lovers, and anyone who dreams of gazing upon the wonders beyond our world.

When: May 1-July 1

Where: Sogo Museum of Art, Yokohama

