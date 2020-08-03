A Guide to Solo Camping in Japan with “Laid-Back Camp” Locations

What to expect for a solo camping in Japan?

Sometimes it is good to be away from your hectic life and relax in the nature.

Having alone time and letting yourself free would help you get rid of some stress or worries in a daily life. Here we introduce some tips for solo camping and great locations for it based on the popular anime called “Laid-Back Camp”.

For all the fans of Laid-Back Camp dreaming about going solo camping in Japan, or any of those who want to try something special, this article will be interesting for you.

What should you bring?

As for solo camping, bring something absolute necessary rather than something useful. Try to pack light and choose the small sized items. You will need to bring at least;

Tent

Sleeping bag

Table and chair

Lantern

Camping stove

Cookware

Choose items you can bring all by yourself or can easily build by yourself. You can buy a small tent which can be easily built on your own or cookware suited for a solo traveler. There are some solo camping items available at shops so choose wisely what to bring!

Also, there are some places you can rent the equipment so that you don’t have to bring anything to the camping site. (Check this article for The Best Fully Equipped Camp Sites near Tokyo)

Something you have to be careful about

When you start camping alone, be careful to bring too many things that you can’t handle by yourself. And be prepared for any emergency events which might occur.

(1) Bring insect repellent items. There will be many insects in Japan you might want to avoid such as horsefly or centipede. Especially if you want to go camping in summer, this is a must.

(2) Bring your medicine to prepare for the emergency including the first aid kit.

(3) Bring a tent lock. Usually it is very safe to camp in Japan but always better to be extra careful when you are camping alone.

(4) Learn how to build the tent or how to use the tools beforehand. There is a possibility that you can’t use the internet when you get to the campsites. To prevent to be panicked at the campsites alone, study the basic skills you can use before you go!

Where is a good place for a solo camping?

To decide the destination for solo camping, Laid-Back Camp has great examples.

Most of all the locations appeared in this anime are real and you can actually visit these beautiful campsites. If you haven’t seen it before, don’t worry, whether you have watched it or not, these locations are perfect places for a solo traveler.

Koan Camping Ground

This camping ground is located in Lake Motosu Area which is close to Mt.Fuji. From Lake Motosu, you can see the same view printed on the back of 1,000 yen bill!

Go to the reception at Motosu Central Lodge first to check in.

The popular area is of course near the lake but there is no bathroom nor cooking space around the area. You can also choose to set up your tent in “tent site area” where you can easily access to a bathroom, shower room and cooking space.



Koan Camping Ground was appeared in the first episode of Laid-Back Camp. If you want to camp near Mt.Fuji, this is an ideal place!

Fee

Adult 600 yen/ night, +Tent set up fee 1,000 yen/ night, tarp set up fee 500 yen/night

Check-in 8am-8pm , Check-out until 10am

Access

From Kawaguchiko Station, drive 40 minutes to Koan

From Shinfuji Station, drive 60 minutes to Koan

From Kaitokiwa Station, drive 40 minutes to Koan

Or you can take a bus from Kawaguchiko Station to Koanso Iriguchi Bus Stop

*But please note that there is only one bus on the way back to Kawaguchiko Station per day and there is none on the weekend

Fumotoppara Camping Ground





Fumoto means at the foot of the mountain, and this camping ground is at the foot of Mt.Fuji! It is very wide and popular camp ground, you can set up your tent anywhere in the wide grassland. You can enjoy the view of Mt.Fuji from everywhere!

There are many facilities you would need during the camp like bathroom or cooking space.

Wake up in the early morning and see the sunrise next to Mt.Fuji. The view would be something you will always remember.

Fee

Adult 1,000 yen/ night

Check-in 8:30am-5pm, Check-out until 2pm

*Please make a reservation beforehand

Access

From Kawaguchiko Station, take a bus toward Fujinomiya/Shinfuji “Kaisoku Bus” to Asagiri Green Park Bus Stop, walk for 20 minutes

Pine Wood Camping Ground

It is appeared in Episode 5, you can see the same beautiful view over Kofu Basin from there. It is close to Hottarakashi Onsen hot spring and Fuefukigawa Fruit Park. It is 20 minutes walk to Hottarakashi Onsen from the camp site, so we totally recommend to go there while your stay! There are some rules to follow at the site, for example, you have to extinguish your bonfire by 12am. Try to get ready for sleep by then.

The owner is very helpful and kind, so you can ask any questions coming up at the reception and listen to the rules you will have to follow during your stay.

Fee

3,000 yen/night

Check-in 12:00, Check-out 12:00

Access

From Yamanashishi Station, take a bus to Fruit Center Bus Stop and walk for 30 minutes

Shibireko Suimeiso Camping Ground

Shibireko is a beautiful small lake located in Yamanashi. It is known as a hidden place among the campers. You can get the experience of literally staying in the nature. There is nothing extra, just untouched nature will welcome you. You can also enjoy kayaking on the lake, fishing, climbing up the mountain close to the camp site.

Full of stars in the sky at night make it worth staying over night!

Please note that the reservation will be required beforehand.

If you want to stay at somewhere quiet and calm, this is the place for you.

Fee

Call +81 055-272-1030 for the reservation and details (9am – 7pm)

Opening Hours 8am – 5pm

Access

From Ichikawadaimon Station, take a taxi to Suimeiso Camping Ground

Jinbagatayama Camping Ground

Surrounded by the Japanese Alps and located on the top of the mountain with the altitude of 1,445m, it is called “Camping Ground in the sky” and you can see the beautiful views over the mountains and town. If you are lucky, you can see the sea of clouds at the campsite. It occurs more frequently during winter from October to February.

Please make a reservation at least one month prior to your visit.

*Due to the heavy rain in July 2020, there was a landslide on the road and this camping ground is temporally closed at the moment. They will open again in September.

Fee

Free!

Access

There is no access using any public transportation

Exit Chuo Expressway Komagane IC and drive 60 minutes

Or rent a car at Iijima Station and drive to Jinbagatayama

Could you recognize any camping grounds above in the anime?

Most of the places are opened throughout a year. If you want to avoid the crowd, camping in the winter like Laid-Back Camp will be recommended. But in that case, don’t forget to keep yourself warm!

Let’s try solo camping to get some alone time in the nature, it is also a good way to keep social distancing and relax.

Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy travelling!

Other articles you might like

10 Summer Destinations in Japan to Escape the Heat In Japan, the summer heat is sometimes unbearable. During summer, the temperature easily gets over 30℃ or even over 35℃ with unpleasant humidity. So, how about going away from the heat and spend sometimes in somewhere cool in Japan?

10 Best Summer Destinations in Japan; How to Travel Cheap with Go to Campaign? Go to Campaign will start in July 22, 2020 and this is a great opportunity for you to travel around Japan with saving money! It is only for domestic travelers but if you live in Japan, don't miss the chance! Here we explain about campaign and introduce the best places to visit in summer in Japan!

The Best Fully Equipped Camp Sites Near Tokyo Close to Tokyo you have several fully equipped camp sites. Here are 10 great options where you can enjoy the goodness of nature, but also have some luxury!

The Best Outdoor Activities Around Mt. Fuji Around Mt.Fuji, you can enjoy outdoor activities such as rafting, kayaking, camping, BBQ and so on. Here is a guide to what outdoor activities you can do around the area!