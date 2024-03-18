A Complete Guide to Fuji Q-Highland

Writer’s Profile Bryce was born in California, and raised near Seattle, Washington! He’s been living in Japan for about 5 years now, the first 3 spent studying at Temple University Japan. His main passion in life is writing and producing music, more specifically EDM if anyone is curious! He is very fond of snowboarding, cooking, traveling, playing video games; all of which he’d ideally enjoy with the company of his great friends.

This post may contain some affiliate links. When you click through and make a purchase we may receive some commission, at no extra cost to you.

Welcome, thrill-seekers and adventure enthusiasts! Buckle up for an exhilarating journey as we unfold the secrets of Fuji-Q Highland, a theme park nestled in the shadows of the majestic Mt. Fuji. This theme park is world famous for being home to some record breaking coasters- great for those of you who have a hankering for g-forces. To be fair, some of the records have been beaten by other coasters, but rest assured, you’ll feel beaten after riding them nonetheless. And don’t worry, if you’re not exactly into defying gravity and such, there’s definitely some great fun for you, complete with an incredible view of the iconic Mt. Fuji!

1. General Information

Fuji-Q Highland, located near the iconic Mt. Fuji is not just a theme park; it’s a sensory explosion of adrenaline, laughter, and awe. Boasting some of the most thrilling rides in Japan, it’s a must-visit for anyone seeking a unique and unforgettable experience. It’s got all you could want in a theme park, and it’s a bit reminiscent of 6-flags in the US, if you’re familiar! It’s located in Yamanashi and is in close proximity to Kawaguchiko, another incredible location for those trying to get a hearty fix of Fuji.

2. Top Rides at Fuji-Q

Get ready to scream your heart out! Fuji-Q is renowned for its mind-blowing rides. Firstly, Eejanaika breaks 2 records currently, one being the fastest 4-dimensional coaster, as well as being the fastest. With the 4D aspect, you’ll be in rotating seats that, in combination to the inversions of the track, will allow you to experience 14 inversions or loops! Dododonpa currently holds the record for the fastest acceleration… Its fastest recorded time is reaching 111 mph in 1.5 seconds. That’s insane, and is not for the faint of heart. The other two rides have since lost their claim to their titles, but Fujiyama, King of Coasters, broke 5 records when it opened. Takebisha used to hold the world record for steepest roller coasters with a 120 degree drop!

3. Family-Friendly Attractions

Fuji-Q isn’t just for the daredevils; it’s a haven for families too! Take a break from the intense rides that challenge your body’s integrity (kidding) and explore family-friendly attractions like Thomas Land. The little ones can hop on a Thomas-themed train or enjoy a leisurely boat ride. It’s an oasis of joy for families looking to create cherished memories.

4. Access and Navigating in the Park

Navigating isn’t all too difficult here, they have a wonderful color-coated design- lines are painted on the ground for each attraction so you’ll never lose your way. To be safe, just have a map with you, at least to remind you of the colors if you can’t find a sign somewhere! The only thing you’ll need to worry about is navigating the crowd Fuji Q is undeniably popular!

5. Anime/Manga Fans

Attention anime and manga enthusiasts! Fuji-Q Highland has a special treat for you, especially Naruto/Boruto fans! There’s an entire area dedicated to the franchise with a variety of ways to immerse yourself. Eat ramen at Ichiraku, pose with some of your favorite characters, and of course shop for some great souvenirs.

6. Food

Adventure fuels the soul, but delicious food fuels the body! Fuji-Q Highland doesn’t disappoint in the culinary department. From traditional Japanese treats like Takoyaki to global favorites like pizza and burgers, there’s a feast waiting for every palate. Dive into the gastronomic wonders scattered across the park, ensuring your taste buds are as thrilled as your adventurous spirit.

There’s a ton of places to check out, you surely won’t be disappointed by the selection!

7. Best Places to Stay near Fuji-Q

As the sun sets on your Fuji-Q escapade, it’s crucial to find the perfect retreat. Lucky for you, the vicinity boasts a range of accommodations to suit every taste and budget. Be sure to consider staying near Kawaguchiko as well, it’s got a wide variety of great hotels with amazing views and juxtaposition to the lake! Here are some gems to consider near the park, though:

Fuji Gran Vila

Nestled in the embrace of nature, Fuji Gran Villa offers a serene escape with stunning views of Mt. Fuji. Elegant rooms, impeccable service, and proximity to the park make it a top choice for those seeking a touch of luxury.

Highland Resort Hotel & Spa

Indulge in the epitome of relaxation and luxury at Highland Resort Hotel & Spa. Unwind in the soothing waters of their spa, savor exquisite dining, and relish the convenience of being just a stone’s throw away from the park.

Miyabi Highland Terrace Villa A

For a more private and intimate, casual and fun stay, Miyabi Highland Terrace Villa A is a hidden gem. These charming villas provide a cozy retreat, allowing you to recharge in tranquility while remaining close to the excitement. They also have a trampoline for the kids, a grill for the dad, and a nice bath for the mom!

Mt. Fuji Cabin & Lounge Highland Station Inn

Two birds, one stone! Capsule hotel and roller coasters. Embrace modernity with a stay at Mt. Fuji Cabin & Lounge Highland Station In. Perfect for solo travelers or those seeking a unique experience, the capsule hotel offers comfort and convenience in a compact space.

Sakura Fuji

Get the comfort of being at home with the relaxation and getaway vibes of a hotel! This aparthotel is a great experience for those who want lots of space and comfort and are fine with the extra stuff like restaurants, spas, etc. with great views and a fully loaded kitchen, you’ll be feeling cozy.

As the curtain falls on our Fuji-Q adventure, remember that this guide is more than just information; it’s a key to unlocking the full potential of your visit. Whether you’re soaring through the air on the rides, indulging in delectable treats, or finding solace in the nearby accommodations, Fuji-Q has something for everyone. So, fellow adventurers, go forth, embrace the thrill, taste the flavors, and let Fuji-Q be the backdrop to the unforgettable story you’ll tell for years to come.

Japan Wonder Travel Tours

Japan Wonder Travel is a travel agency that offers guided tours throughout Japan.

From private walking tours to delicious Food and Drink tours, we can help you organize the best tours just for you! If you want to explore Japan and learn more about the history and backstories of each area you are visiting, our knowledgeable and friendly English speaking guides will happily take you to the best spots!

In addition, we can provide you with any assistance you may need for your upcoming trip to Japan, so please feel free to contact us if yu have any questions or need some help!

▶Tokyo Fish Market Tour @Tsukiji – Enjoy Local Food and Drink

Explore the most lively and popular fish market in Tokyo and try some of the local’s favorite street foods and sake with one of our friendly and knowledgeable English speaking guides!



▶Tokyo 1–Day Highlights Private Walking Tour (8 Hours)

There’s no better way to explore an area than taking a tour with a knowledgeable local guide. You will have the chance to learn about the history and interesting background stories of Tokyo, as well as discover some hidden gems which can be hard to do without a guide.

▶Mt. Fuji Day Trip Bus Tour from Tokyo

Experience the breathtaking views of Mt. Fuji by visiting the highlights of the area on our guided sightseeing bus tour! Departing from Shinjuku in central Tokyo, you can travel comfortably to all of the best spots in the area by bus.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok for more travel inspiration. Or tag us to get featured!

Happy traveling!