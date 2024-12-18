Ten Best Restaurants in Hakone

Hakone is a picturesque destination in Kanagawa prefecture that is famous for its hot springs, scenic views, and culinary delights. I have visited Hakone in summer, fall and winter and have enjoyed the area immensely in every season! However, summer was the best season by far as I was desperate to escape the Tokyo summer heat. This charming town offers a wide range of dining options. From fine dining to local specialties, these restaurants serve some of the best food in Hakone. Here are the ten amazing spots to savor the region’s flavors!

1. Itoh Dining by Nobu

For an upscale dining experience, Itoh Dining by Nobu is a must-visit in Hakone! This elegant restaurant combines traditional Japanese flavors with international techniques, inspired by the world-famous chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Their signature teppanyaki (grilled or fried on a metal plate) dishes include wagyu beef and a variety of fusion seafood options. Nestled in a serene setting, the restaurant offers stunning views, making it a perfect spot for a romantic meal.

Itoh Dining by Nobu

2. Gora Brewery & Grill

Beer enthusiasts will love Gora Brewery & Grill, a unique spot where you can enjoy freshly brewed craft beer alongside delicious Japanese and Western-inspired dishes! Known for their grilled lamb chops and wagyu rib steak, it is a comfortable place for casual dining. The cozy atmosphere and friendly service make it a favorite among locals and tourists alike. This is one of the standout restaurants in Hakone for a relaxed evening.

Gora Brewery

3. Bakery & Table Hakone

Perched along the shores of Lake Ashi, Bakery & Table Hakone is a perfect spot to enjoy breakfast or a light lunch. This bakery offers freshly baked bread and pastries like the popular Rice Flour Curry Donut, paired with breathtaking views of the lake. Upstairs, their café serves a selection of refreshing drinks, making it a versatile choice for travelers. Try the outdoor footbath seating that will undoubtedly add a unique touch to your dining experience. In colder seasons, be sure to bundle up as Lake Ashi can be pretty chilly!

Bakery & Table Hakone

4. Takeyabu

If you are craving authentic Japanese soba (buckwheat noodles), Takeyabu is the place to be! This traditional soba shop is famous for its handmade noodles, prepared daily to ensure the best texture and flavor. Pair your soba with tempura or a side of seasonal vegetables for a satisfying meal. The menu serves other popular dishes like tamagoyaki (omelet) and grilled miso. The minimalist interior and attentive service make it one of the top Hakone restaurants for soba lovers.

Takeyabu

5. café Komon

Located near Hakone Shrine, café Komon is a quaint spot known for its traditional sweets and tea. Signature dishes include their Shichifuku dango set, with seven types of dumplings. The name refers to the seven lucky gods called Shichifukujin (七福神) in Japanese culture. The café’s tranquil ambiance and charming décor make it an ideal stop for a mid-afternoon break. It is a hidden gem for those exploring the area on your trip to Hakone.

café Komon

6. Hakone Karaage Karatto

For lovers of karaage (fried chicken), Hakone Karaage Karatto offers some of the crispiest and juiciest in the area. Their menu features assorted flavors of fried chicken marinated in herbs and spices for a satisfying taste. The fried chicken set comes with soup, beer bread, curry, and a drink. The casual vibe makes it a great option for a quick and satisfying meal with family and friends. Dogs and cats are welcome, so bring your beloved pet along for an enjoyable time!

7. Kinosuke

A traditional kaiseki (multicourse) restaurant, Kinosuke is a haven for those who want to experience charcoal grilled food. Each dish is meticulously prepared using fresh, local ingredients from the area, offering a balance of flavors and textures. Highlights include additive-free himono (dried fish), grilled fish, sashimi, and beautifully presented appetizers. The intimate setting and refined service make it a top pick for special occasions.

Kinosuke

8. COFFEE CAMP

Coffee enthusiasts should not miss COFFEE CAMP, a rustic café that serves expertly brewed coffee, chai, and lemonade. Diners can partake in breakfast, lunch, or light snacks. The laid-back atmosphere, complete with wooden interiors and camping-themed décor, makes it a cozy retreat. A short walk from Gora station, start or end your Hakone explorations here with delicious coffee. I recommend the Uji roasted green tea if you are looking to try something besides coffee. To warm up in winter, the spicy ginger syrup soda is perfect!

COFFEE CAMP

9. HAKONE PICNIC

Located in a scenic park near Kowakudani station, HAKONE PICNIC offers picnic-style dining perfect for outdoorsy types with an emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Guests can choose from a variety of bento boxes, sandwiches, and salads, perfect for enjoying the scenery. It is a fun and unique way to savor the best food in Hakone while soaking in the natural beauty of the area.

HAKONE PICNIC

10. Try the Owakudani Black Eggs

No trip to Hakone is complete without tasting the famous Owakudani Black Eggs! These eggs are boiled in sulfurous hot springs, turning the shell black when iron is absorbed. Eating these unique eggs is supposed to extend your life by seven years with each one you eat! While not a restaurant, the Owakudani area offers a unique culinary experience with stunning volcanic scenery. Pair the eggs with other snacks available at the local stalls for a memorable visit.

Hakone’s diverse dining options range from high-end kaiseki to cozy cafés and unique local treats. Whether you are indulging in craft beer at Gora Brewery, savoring pastries at Bakery & Table Hakone, or enjoying the novelty of Owakudani Black Eggs, these Hakone restaurants highlight the region’s rich culinary culture. Perfect for a weekend or day trip, these spots promise unforgettable meals and experiences!

