10 Events and Things to Do in Tokyo in April 2024

April showers bring May flowers, but in Tokyo, April showers bring CHERRY BLOSSOMS! April in Tokyo bursts with sakura, exciting festivals, delicious food, and a citywide energy that’s downright contagious. Ready to ditch the tourist traps and delve into the heart of springtime magic like the locals do? If you’re in Tokyo this month you’re in luck! Dive into our list of 10 events and things to do in Tokyo in April and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

1. E-Bikes

Ditch the train for a Tokyo two-wheeler adventure! E-bikes are your secret weapon for exploring like a local. Cover more ground than on foot, soaking in the city’s vibrant street life as you cruise. Plus, electric bikes take the sweat out of exploring, so you can focus on admiring the sights (like those cherry blossoms!).

Are you wondering where to go? Check out our list of the best bike routes in Tokyo for ideas. Want an insider’s guide? E-bike tours let you discover hidden gems, unique neighborhoods, and the heart of each area – all with a local leading the way.

Rev your engines; book your E-bike, Tokyo awaits!

2. Cherry Blossom Viewing

Admiring the cherry blossoms is the top thing to do! This year’s peak bloom is expected in the first week of April, making it prime time for hanami (cherry blossom viewing) parties. But don’t worry if you miss the peak because there are still some spots with blooms lasting later into the month. It is also well known that Tokyo throws some epic cherry blossom festivals in April. Imagine strolling under a canopy of pink at the Nakameguro Sakura-matsuri, feeling the buzz of the Ueno Sakura Matsuri, or soaking up the historic vibes at the Koganei Cherry Blossom Festival.

When: Late March to early April

Book a hotel near the action and live like a Tokyoite – surrounded by soft pink petals and infectious spring fever!

3. Go to a Baseball Game

Sumo may be Japan’s national sport, but baseball is the most popular! The energy at a game is contagious, the fans enthusiastic, and, best of all, snagging tickets is a breeze. It’s easy to catch a game with two teams, the Yomiuri Giants at Tokyo Dome and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows at Meiji-Jingu Stadium in Shibuya. Japan is known for turning out legendary players, and you can witness the skills of some of the best while you cheer alongside passionate local fans.

When: March-October

4. Kameido Tenjin Shrine Wisteria Festival

Believe it or not, April isn’t just about cherry blossoms! It’s also when stunning lavender-colored wisteria blooms. Stroll through Kameido Tenjin Shrine while fragrant wisteria trellises drape overhead, and their reflection shimmers in a tranquil pond. Pure beauty! This spot is considered the best in Tokyo for admiring the fragrant flowers. During the annual festival here, the scene gets even more enchanting with illuminations, food stalls, and traditional performances like taiko drumming and ikebana displays. So, if you want to experience a different side of Tokyo’s spring, add wisteria watching to your April itinerary!

When: late April to early May

5. Kanamara Festival

Forget your regular flower festival; Tokyo’s got something a little more spirited! The Kanamara Matsuri, also known as the, ahem, “Penis Festival,” is a riot of all things phallic. From giggle-worthy festival snacks to outrageous decorations, the celebration is a quirky ode to fertility and good health. The festival’s climax is a parade featuring three giant penis shrines, including the flamboyant pink “Elizabeth” carried by the transgender and drag community. It might sound strange, but there’s a deeper meaning! The festival honors deities linked to blacksmiths and miners, and according to legend, praying here brings luck in love, childbirth, and safe sex. Plus, profits go towards HIV research. Skip the usual and embrace the unexpected – the Kanamara Matsuri is a hilariously unique way to experience Japanese culture!

When: April 6 & 7

6. Bunkyo Azalea Festival

If a festival dedicated to the penis is a little bit too much for you, don’t worry. There are still flower festivals aplenty! The Bunkyo Azalea Festival bursts into bloom right after the cherry blossoms fade, transforming Nezu Shrine’s hillside garden into a kaleidoscope of color. Imagine over 3,000 perfectly trimmed azalea bushes exploding in pinks, whites, reds, and purples – all framed by the shrine’s majestic vermilion torii gates.

The 1,900-year-old Nezu Shrine boasts a stunning 6,600-square-meter azalea garden, famous for its serene pond and iconic tunnel of torii gates. While a small fee gets you into the garden for peak bloom, exploring the main shrine is free. There’s also food, drinks, and even plant stalls to fuel your floral adventure! So ditch the cherry blossom crowds and embrace the beauty of the Bunkyo Azalea Festival!

When: Begins April 7 to early May

7. EVO JAPAN 2024

Are you into video games? Well, EVO is practically the Super Bowl of fighting games! For three epic days, the world’s best players will throw down with legendary titles like Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V. But even if you can’t bust out any winning combo moves yourself, EVO is a spectator’s dream. Cheer on your favorites, witness esports history in the making, and soak up the electric atmosphere. There’s also a killer cosplay contest and parade to amp up the excitement, making EVO a must-see for any gamer or pop culture enthusiast. So, grab your controllers (figuratively or literally for the side tournaments!), head to Ariake GYM-EX, and get ready to witness the ultimate fighting game showdown!

When: April 27-29

8. Belgian Beer Weekend Toyosu

There’s more than a fish market in Toyosu! Toyosu’s Belgian Beer Weekend is a three-day celebration of all things hoppy and delicious. You’ll get to drink classics like Chimay and Duvel alongside rare finds like Chouffe and Omer. Plus, there’s a smorgasbord of food stalls serving the perfect pairings, from fish and chips to juicy sausages. Entry is free, but you must grab a tasting glass and some tokens to fuel your beer adventure.

When: April 5-7 & 12-14

9. Flower Festival (Showa Kinen Park)

Tokyo’s got an absolutely epic flower festival, and it’s blooming at Tachikawa’s Showa Kinen Park! It’s more than a one-week cherry blossom frenzy because this park celebrates blooms for THREE WHOLE MONTHS! April is a special time when a staggering 250,000 tulips are on display. This year, the park celebrated its 40th birthday by planting 1.8 million nemophila plants to create a sea of blue flowers. On top of the floral feast for your eyes, there will be themed events and dedicated photo spots. Get the best Instagram pics amidst 250,000 tulips without a crowd in sight or capturing the dreamy nemophila. You (and your Instagram followers) will be blown away!

When: late March to late May

10. Vegan Gourmet Festival

Tokyo’s serving up a feast for the senses (and the conscience) at the Vegan Gourmet Festival, Japan’s biggest celebration of all things vegan! Forget the stereotype of bland veggie fare – this festival explodes with flavor. Think mouth-watering vegan ramen, crispy gyoza, and decadent cheesecakes (all 100% plant-based, of course!). Plus, everything from donuts and ice cream to curries and burritos is free from animal products. Did we mention the organic, macrobiotic, and raw food options too? With around 70 vendors at Kiba Park, this festival is a flavor explosion for the vegan (or vegan-curious) crowd.

When: April 21

April is a packed month full of fun things to do in Tokyo. What event are you looking forward to the most?

