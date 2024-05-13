1 Day Left in Japan? Last Minute Things to Do

Writer’s Profile Misty Fujii is a Canadian who moved to Osaka, Japan, in 2019 and married her Japanese sweetheart. In 2022, they had a baby and moved to Fukui for the clean country air. She is a DJ who teaches English part-time and writes to share Japan with the world. She gets excited about collecting vintage vinyl records, food from all countries, travelling, and renovating her traditional Japanese house.

Strap in jet-setters; you may only have 24 hours left in Japan, but don’t let that slow you down! Instead of panicking about what you’ve missed, let’s get you squeezing every last drop of awesome out of your final day. Whether you’re among the neon lights of Tokyo, historic Kyoto, action-packed Osaka, or somewhere else altogether, we’ll help you cram in a final dose of culture, cuisine, and experiences to leave you with a suitcase full of memories. Get ready to explore temples, devour epicurean delights, and snag those perfect souvenirs before your flight takes off.

Don’t miss some of these last-minute things to do before you head home to start planning your next Japan itinerary!

Anywhere

Get a Quick Meal

You may not have time to snag a last-minute reservation, and that’s ok! So many excellent restaurants, cafes, and street food options just beg you to step in and try them. Why not mosey out and look for something you’d never be able to find back home? Whether it’s top-notch conveyor belt sushi, ramen, gyudon, or even something from a popular Japanese fast food chain, now is your last chance to let your taste buds explore!

Go to a Conbini

If you’ve just spent time in Japan, you already know how significant and outstanding Japanese convenience stores can be. They have plenty of staple items (like the Instafamous egg sandwiches!) that you may have already tried, but now’s your last chance to indulge in your favs and try something you haven’t yet. You can also explore the snack aisles and general wares to see if there’s anything unique to bring back home or taste while you’re still there. Many food items rotate seasonally or come in limited editions, meaning you might never see them again, even if you return to Japan. You’ve got no time left to lose. Dive in now!

Book a Tour

When FOMO hits hard, why not call in an expert to help you make the most of your final hours in Japan? Whether you want an up-close and personal food tour, a chance to meet a geisha, or the freedom to set an itinerary of things you have yet to see, a tour is a great way to cover a lot of ground without much planning.

Japan Wonder Travel offers set tours and fully customized tours, too. Book through their site to be paired with an expert and the perfect last-minute activities based on your interests!

Walk Around

I always get more observant when it hits me that it’s my last chance to explore somewhere. I suddenly notice things I haven’t before and take in all the minor details that set it apart from back home. For example, I enjoy serious people-watching, spotting the unique manhole covers, traditional homes and architecture, and little local shops and restaurants. I usually don’t want to do any major train hopping on my last day, so it’s the perfect opportunity to soak in the area where I’ve been staying and even go on a little adventure exploring side streets and hidden alleyways. It’s a great way to find the best unknown sentos, cafes, and shops!

Go Shopping

Speaking of shops, this is also the last chance to shop for souvenirs. Admittedly, I usually have my gifts for other people purchased and packed away at this point, but if you don’t, now is your chance! And if you’re like me and have the souvenirs for others already wrapped up, you’ve got my ok to go out and splurge on yourself. If there were any top-loved items, now is the time to stock up. Whether it’s cutting-edge technology, new clothes, or snacks you want to take advantage of back home, pick up anything you still need to.

I also like to buy things to help with my upcoming travel. Stuff like steamed eye masks, cooling leg and foot patches, and even moisturizing face mask sheets I can’t get back home go right in my carry-on luggage!

Hit Up Easy to Access Spots in Iconic Areas

If you haven’t already, why not hit up some of the top spots to get some final, fantastic photos? The last day is an excellent opportunity to visit (or revisit!) some of the major sights that help define your Japanese trip. The bonus is that most of these are easily accessible to transit, making it a breeze to pop in and get a last lingering look and some snaps before moving on.

Tokyo (Shibuya Crossing, Asakusa)

Spending your last day in Tokyo? Lucky you! You’ll have plenty of things to get up to. Start your morning with steaming bowls of ramen in a hidden alley before scrambling across Shibuya Crossing, a quintessential Tokyo sight. It sums up the city’s busy and hurried pace, the neon lights and big energy.

Next, head to Asakusa, where ancient temples and cherry blossom-lined streets will make you feel like a real-life anime character. Devour melt-in-your-mouth sushi at a tiny hole-in-the-wall joint, then cap it off with dazzling Tokyo Skytree views. Want to zip around Tokyo at your own pace? Rent an e-bike! How’s that for a final taste of Tokyo?

Kyoto (Nishiki, Gion)

Have one last day in Japan’s ancient capital? Ditch the map and follow your nose through the wonderland of Nishiki Market, where mountains of fresh seafood and skewered delights will tempt your taste buds.

Next, stroll through Gion among the traditional wooden tea houses and homes. You may even spot geisha adorned in colorful kimono! As the day ends, unwind with a steaming bowl of ramen, a warm cup of sake, or matcha in a cozy izakaya. It’s the perfect Kyoto send-off!

Osaka (Dotonbori, Umeda Sky Building)

Osaka’s electric energy is perfect for a last hurrah. Dive headfirst into the neon jungle of Dotonbori, where the bright lights illuminate mountains of fluffy okonomiyaki and tasty balls of takoyaki. Eat along the Dotonbori River, and take a Ferris wheel ride at Don Quijote’s waterfront. Grab a selfie with Glico Man, then book it to Umeda.

Next up, conquer the dizzying heights of the Umeda Sky Building. Breathtaking panoramic cityscapes await you from the “Floating Garden Observatory,” a three-story structure suspended between the building’s two skyscraper towers. Get ready for epic views, and don’t forget to snap a pic with the city sprawling beneath your feet—the perfect way to commemorate your wild Osaka adventure. Osaka won’t let you leave without a belly full of laughs and a head full of wild memories!

No matter where your trip concludes, there is plenty to do to fill your final day with enough memories to last a lifetime—or at least until your next trip!

