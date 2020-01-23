Suggested Kyoto 2-Day Itinerary [HIGHLIGHT]

Day1: EAST SIDE OF KYOTO

10:00 am : Fushimi Inari Shrine

The 2-day itinerary in Kyoto starts from the famous Fushimi Inari Shrine where you can see thousands of red torii gates.

It’s one of the most popular photography spots in Kyoto!

Let’s count how many gates are there!

11:30 am : Kiyomizu temple

The next stop is Kiyomizudera (or Kiyomizu Temple), one of the most famous temples and sightseeing spots in Kyoto. Near the temple, there are areas called Sannen Zaka and Ninen Zaka that remains traditional atmosphere with well-preserved buildings. We recommend you to stop there and have Udon for lunch!

1:00 pm Around Yasaka shrine area

Around Yasaka shrine is a very beautiful area and there are several notable landmarks such as Ishibei Koji Street, Tower of Yasaka and Kodaiji Temple.

This area is less crowded than Kiyomizu temple, so you could feel the calm and pleasant atmosphere of traditional Kyoto.

3:00 pm Ginkakuji temple and Tetsugaku no michi

How about visiting Ginkakuji temple? It’s very simple and has Zen atmosphere. And gardens are also beautiful! After Ginkakuji temple, you could have relax time to walk through Tetsugaku no michi (Philosopher’s Path). You will find hidden shrines and small cafes or restaurants in the path.

5:00 pm Gion area walking

Gion area is very famous spot for Maiko and Geiko because there are many Tea houses where Maiko and Geiko have their performances! If you are very lucky, you could see Maiko going in to Tea house. If you definitely want to see, you could see the performance in Gion Corner.

7:00 pm Dinner at Pontocho

Kyoto has its own unique food culture and there are some signature dishes like Yuba, Kaiseki, Hamo etc.

Once in Kyoto, you should try local food to see the difference between Tokyo and Kyoto dishes.

In Pontocho area, there are many restaurants in beautiful atmosphere.

You can enjoy Japanese food and night!

We also recommend you to take a food and drink hopping tour which is guided by local expert! You can explore and hop several restaurants and bars where locals usually hang out. You may not find these places without local guides as they are usually not on guidebooks. Check the link below to find out more details about the tour!

Day2: WEST SIDE OF KYOTO

9:00 am Kinkakuji temple

The second day of our suggested 2-day itinerary starts from Kinkakuji Temple.

It’s one of the most famous spots in Kyoto which you may have seen in the picture or on the internet.

The place is very busy and crowded, but definitely worth to see it. In the day of snow or autumn leaves, it could get even busier.

10:00 am Ryoanji temple

Ryoanji is very famous for the Zen garden from 15th century. In the garden, there are 15 rocks, but you could find only 14 rocks from everywhere. It looks like indicating that nothing is perfect.

1:00 pm Togetsukyo bridge

Then we move to Arashiyama area.

There is a very famous bridge called Togetsukyo Bridge.

It’s one of the most picturesque spots in Kyoto.

The view of the bridge with Oigawa River is very beautiful!

*Hozu river cruise is recommended.

*Near Arashiyama, there is a monkey park. You could see more than 100 monkeys!

2:00 pm Tenryuji garden

In Tenryuji Garden, there is another beautiful Zen garden.This is one of UNESCO World Heritage sites in Kyoto and Japanese first national important properties.You could have meditation while watching the beautiful garden!

3:00 pm Bamboo grove

The Bamboo Grove of Arashiyama is also very famous spots in Kyoto. Have you seen the photos of bamboo? There are thousands of bamboo trees and you can feel cooler and pleasant air inside the bamboo grove.

After a walk, go back to Kyoto station by JR.

So, this is our suggested Kyoto 2-day itinerary!

If you have a local guide on this itinerary, that would make your days more enjoyable.

